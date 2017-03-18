March 18th, 2017, 01:49 pm hewontgo Marvel's Iron Fist now streaming It's time. #IronFist pic.twitter.com/FSXxrGmliY— Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) 17 mars 2017sourceDiscussion post ! Tagged: daredevil / the defenders (netflix), discussion, marvel Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 109109 comments Add comment
Hopefully someone will make a cut of all the Claire/Colleen/Cameo scenes and I'll watch that.
does anyone else from the other shows appear?
I'll just search for Lewis Tan gifs on tumblr later
Episode 1 and 2 are slow (Daredevil was the same tbh) but then it picks up and its awesome!
The office and his dealing with the daily life make him look worst, know it all, self centered. But like every character I think it's the process of growing for good or bad.
I think most of these characters have the same "issue" when they start.
The only interesting things are Ward and his MANY issues, the karaoke guy who should've stayed a lot longer, Lewis Tan's character who was entertaining af! And obviously everything Colleen!
It s less slow that Daredevil which took me up to ep 7 to like it.
I don't think it will pull in the same numbers and acclaim as the other Marvel shows on Netflix.
I want Jessica Jones 2.
episode 2 with the focus on the psychiatric unit was the worst so far
It's easier to believe Finn Jones as a Kung-Fu master.
I still haven't even finished Breath of the Wild though
I still hope it flops. I can't believe they gave Lewis Tan, an actual hot Asian martial artist!!, one episode. Psssh. Been hearing lots of annoying things about the show on the Twitter feed.
Lewis Tan was up for the role but they declined and now we have Finn uuuuugh.
Remember when Luke Cage broke Netflix?
I just finished my rewatch with the fam, it's even better a second time round tbh, I couldn't stand the last few eps during my first watch, but it all fit together better during my second?? idk
I'll still give it a shot cause a lot of people I trust said its enjoyable in an average Marvel kinda way and not totally awful so we'll see