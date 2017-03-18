I NEED that shirt. That is my life motto. Reply

It's on Amazon. I'm buying it rn lol.

Lmao this.

lmao, mte

lol yup

IA Zizek

I saw a YouTube review on my feed and thought "it's out already?" dgaf



Hopefully someone will make a cut of all the Claire/Colleen/Cameo scenes and I'll watch that.

some1 needs to make a cut of claire's scenes and put in on youtube



does anyone else from the other shows appear?

carrie anne moss is in episode 3

I very much want a Claire-only edit tbh, only way I'd sit through any part of this mess.

Literally just made this comment haha

I need all the scenes with Finn cut out.

so basically 80% OF THE SHOW lol

Yeah I was hoping that someone would do this! If not, I'll just look at gifs of Claire

I thought about just watching the first episode to see how truly awful it is but like....I have better things to do.

I'll just search for Lewis Tan gifs on tumblr later



I'll just search for Lewis Tan gifs on tumblr later

last night I watched until episode 5 and I LOOOOOOOOOOOOVE IT! I can't wait to keep watching it.

Episode 1 and 2 are slow (Daredevil was the same tbh) but then it picks up and its awesome!

My BF watched thru episode 4 andd said it does pick up but it's still not good. Basically because the main character (Danny) sucks.

I'm only on the first episode, but he is not very likeable lol

I mean Danny can be naive and annoying at the same time, but that was at the start, then when he got a purpose, he also cooled down that part of his personality.



The office and his dealing with the daily life make him look worst, know it all, self centered. But like every character I think it's the process of growing for good or bad.

I think most of these characters have the same "issue" when they start.

I think most of these characters have the same "issue" when they start.

I watched the first 8 episodes and so far it feels a lot like a Dynasty and Big mashup with a tiny bit of fighting thrown in. Danny is annoying and just not likeable.





The only interesting things are Ward and his MANY issues, the karaoke guy who should've stayed a lot longer, Lewis Tan's character who was entertaining af! And obviously everything Colleen!



Reply

Watched only up to episode 3 but I really like it.



It s less slow that Daredevil which took me up to ep 7 to like it.

I loved it up til episode 7! In the middle things were quite a mess but I like the conclusion as well.

When does it pick up because I'm on episode 5 and am barely making it through.

Let it flop.

mte



I don't think it will pull in the same numbers and acclaim as the other Marvel shows on Netflix.

I want Jessica Jones 2.



I want Jessica Jones 2.

Just started watching it. It's kind of meh, it doesn't have the same pull as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

i am on episode 3, it is very slow

episode 2 with the focus on the psychiatric unit was the worst so far

I want to watch only for my bae Jessica Henwick, but I also don't want to see Loras on my screen and support his mess casting. I don't know what to do.

watch it on solar movie, not netflix

terrible and awful. finn jones is charmless and the dude who looks like don trump jr is probably also a date rapist.

Lol ia. The main character is not aesthetically pleasing at all. I just want to shave the pube looking beard off his busted justin timberlake face

Yes, and I'm not sure how they expect me to believe that American Psycho is only 30 years old, or that his sister is ~25.

It's easier to believe Finn Jones as a Kung-Fu master.

It's easier to believe Finn Jones as a Kung-Fu master.

LOL Wat they're supposed to be 30 and 25? They both look mid to late 30s.

I sure will get around to watching this eventually....





I still haven't even finished Breath of the Wild though

I refuse to give this Netflix views so I downloaded it and might watch it later for the PoC.



I still hope it flops. I can't believe they gave Lewis Tan, an actual hot Asian martial artist!!, one episode. Psssh. Been hearing lots of annoying things about the show on the Twitter feed.

I would appreciate this show more if Lewis Tan was the lead. No reason at all to make the lead a white guy

The reason is that he's white and white men didn't think to ask an Asian person to help them recreate the character as a non stereotypical Asian.



Lewis Tan was up for the role but they declined and now we have Finn uuuuugh.



Reply

I just checked IMDB & was shocked. Then I realized that's why Lewis was so vocal about the casting. They really did him dirty.

could barely finish Luke Cage so im not bothering with this one

Luke Cage episodes 1-8 were so great

mte, Mahershala and Alfre are amazing in it

Luke Cage was so boring. I kept falling asleep while watching it.

Remember when Luke Cage broke Netflix? Remember when Luke Cage broke Netflix?

yesss I keep thinking about that! :')



I just finished my rewatch with the fam, it's even better a second time round tbh, I couldn't stand the last few eps during my first watch, but it all fit together better during my second?? idk

That Diamondback dude was so boring. Couldn't live up to King Cottonmouth! But honestly despite the weak second half of the season, I still feel really invested in Luke and want to see what happens to him in Defenders (as opposed to Loras Fist). Any news on Luke Cage getting a second season?

Havent gotten around to watching and when it wasn't trending when it dropped I sort of thought people weren't feeling it. But it seems as thought it wasn't nearly as bad as critics thought it was from the people talking about it on boards and twitter that I saw. But that's kind of expected if people gonna boycott cause of the white saviour complex.

I'll still give it a shot cause a lot of people I trust said its enjoyable in an average Marvel kinda way and not totally awful so we'll see



I'll still give it a shot cause a lot of people I trust said its enjoyable in an average Marvel kinda way and not totally awful so we'll see

