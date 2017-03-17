New Canadian Music Post
Feist - Pleasure
Faiza - Body Babe
She Devils - The World Laughs
Tasha The Amazon - Watch It Burn
Leif Vollebekk - Elegy
A Tribe Called Red - Indian City Feat. Black Bear
Lisa LeBlanc - City Slickers And Country Boys
Pick A Piper - Geographically Opposed
Lydia Ainsworth - The Road
The New Pornographers - High Ticket Attractions
Mods, this is my very first post - let me know if it's a mess and I can fix it (I don't think I understood how to insert the cut properly).
Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Lemme add Land of Talk because it's been so long and I'm happy they're back.
I also love Young Galaxy's new song Stay for Real.
I've been listening to artists from the line up to prep, and so have gotten into portugal the man too. love their new song.
i've won passes from indie88 for all 3 that i've been to but i don't listen to the radio as much so i bought tix to this year because $125 for bss, feist, tribe called red, badbadnotgood, portugal. the man YOU'VE GOT ME.
I'm going to WayHome this year only because I won free passess, but like the lineup is so meh, ugh I rather go to Field Trip tbh,
like how do you go from last year to this year. i still have to buy my osheaga passes haha. i would LOVE to go to panorama as well because alt-j
and japandroids. and pup.
and this is the japandroids song that everyone knows but it's still one of their best
bss, feist, badbadnotgood, portugal. the man, a tribe called red, timber timbre, hannah georgas
I can't believe that and '1,2,3,4' came out a decade ago.
i just can't get enough of the drum beat and the guitar plucking
One of my goals for this year really is to appreciate more canadian content, Canada has so much good music
I saw the Arkells last month, and they were AMAZING, those Hamilton heros, love them!
i saw them twice in the UK for £11 while i was living there in 2015 and they played tiny ass 100-150 cap venues and i was front row and got max's sweat on me and had to duck his guitar a few times IT WAS MAGICAL
i am beyond stoked to see them and july talk in june, only days after i see alexisonfire
leah and peter just oooooooze sex
i'm seeing them in june and the last time i saw them i wanted to take off all my clothes because leah and peter are just so sexy
Thank you for making my Saturday afternoon!
<3
i've been meaning to make an 8tracks playlist for ages that "takes a trip" across canada and does all sorts of music, from traditional first nations, to cape breton, and then eventually having some new music that feels distinctly canadian. idek where i'd start to find all of this though lol.