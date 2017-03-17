New Canadian Music Post

I can't believe it's been so long since Feist released anything. I like the song tho.



Lemme add Land of Talk because it's been so long and I'm happy they're back.







I also love Young Galaxy's new song Stay for Real. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel super canadian right now, i have cbcnews on in the background and i am reading this post. Yay for feist releasing new music! Been so long! Reply

Thread

Link

Yessss, awesome post! I love the new Feist song. She's going to be appearing at Field Trip music festival this year, which looks amazing as usual-- A tribe called red will also be there!



I've been listening to artists from the line up to prep, and so have gotten into portugal the man too. love their new song.



Reply

Thread

Link

i've gone to field trip since its induction except for the year that alabama shakes played (still bummed i missed out on them) because i was living abroad



i've won passes from indie88 for all 3 that i've been to but i don't listen to the radio as much so i bought tix to this year because $125 for bss, feist, tribe called red, badbadnotgood, portugal. the man YOU'VE GOT ME. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn! that's such a decent lineup!



I'm going to WayHome this year only because I won free passess, but like the lineup is so meh, ugh I rather go to Field Trip tbh, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i bet there's going to be lots of giveaways for wayhome passes this year because the lineup is actual shit.

like how do you go from last year to this year. i still have to buy my osheaga passes haha. i would LOVE to go to panorama as well because alt-j Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I KNOW! I went to WayHome last year and it was amazing actually, the lineup for Osheaga is so decent, I really would love to go, and Tame Impala being at Panorama too really has me considering Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless this post, i need to listen to moar canadian music /canadian Reply

Thread

Link

DAN MANGAN. i fucking love him

and japandroids. and pup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty! I'll look them up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you might be familiar with this one but like dan is just so amazing







and this is the japandroids song that everyone knows but it's still one of their best



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am so fucking stoked for field trip in june

bss, feist, badbadnotgood, portugal. the man, a tribe called red, timber timbre, hannah georgas Reply

Thread

Link

i never thought i'd see another broken social scene album in my lifetime. thanks universe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't listened to 'My Moon, My Man' in awhile and feel I need to do that.

I can't believe that and '1,2,3,4' came out a decade ago. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that song so much, one of my all-time fave *_* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is by far my fav feist song

i just can't get enough of the drum beat and the guitar plucking



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ayyyeee, Feist!



One of my goals for this year really is to appreciate more canadian content, Canada has so much good music



I saw the Arkells last month, and they were AMAZING, those Hamilton heros, love them! Reply

Thread

Link

arkells are honestly one of, if not THE BEST live band out there.

i saw them twice in the UK for £11 while i was living there in 2015 and they played tiny ass 100-150 cap venues and i was front row and got max's sweat on me and had to duck his guitar a few times IT WAS MAGICAL



i am beyond stoked to see them and july talk in june, only days after i see alexisonfire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IF YOU DON'T KNOW JULY TALK, LISTEN.

leah and peter just oooooooze sex

i'm seeing them in june and the last time i saw them i wanted to take off all my clothes because leah and peter are just so sexy



Reply

Thread

Link

Feist is still going on? Okay. I associate them strongly with the end of high school Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to do Field Trip, but I think I can only do one day, as I'm from out of town and don't have anywhere to crash and don't want to rent a room for the night. Reply

Thread

Link

was seriously thinking last week about how it's been too long since feist gave me a indie folk bop, and then she delivers this week. bless. Reply

Thread

Link

This is such a beautiful post OP!



Thank you for making my Saturday afternoon!



<3 Reply

Thread

Link

im so excited for the new pornographers like ive had that song on repeat all month long Reply

Thread

Link

It's also funny, cause I pre-ordered my copy of Feist's and New Porno's albums last night Reply

Thread

Link

omg op i love you this post is amazing! i need to listen to more canadian music and this is a great starting point.



i've been meaning to make an 8tracks playlist for ages that "takes a trip" across canada and does all sorts of music, from traditional first nations, to cape breton, and then eventually having some new music that feels distinctly canadian. idek where i'd start to find all of this though lol. Reply

Thread

Link

YES!! can't believe feist finally has new material <3 all i need now is for stars to release an album! Reply

Thread

Link