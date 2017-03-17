New Canadian Music Post

Feist - Pleasure




Faiza - Body Babe


She Devils - The World Laughs


Tasha The Amazon - Watch It Burn


Leif Vollebekk - Elegy


A Tribe Called Red - Indian City Feat. Black Bear



Lisa LeBlanc - City Slickers And Country Boys


Pick A Piper - Geographically Opposed


Lydia Ainsworth - The Road


The New Pornographers - High Ticket Attractions




