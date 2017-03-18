Cause I'm young and in love!!!!! Reply

I like the song but it's the first Lana single in a while that hasn't absolutely slayed me. It's just good imo Reply

She needed to make it explode at the bridge like Ride but it didn't. Probably because the message behind Ride is more wild and free while this song is more somber and sweet.....but girl idgaf, throw me a banging ass bridge! Reply

same >:/ Reply

i love this song sfm



her hair looks cute, wtf is that belt tho Reply

How do all these starlets sound so good on their albums but so bad live? I get autotune but there seems to be so much more than that. Reply

there's a ton of editing..they just do multiple takes, choose the best ones and add some effects to tweak everything. a bit of reverb to hide the shakyness, or echo to prolong a note... Reply

you do 500 takes til you get a good one + your voice is filtered and often layered with background vocals (britney and selener are REALLY egregious with that). also lana doesn't that bad in this at all. it's not like she's serving powerhouse vocals on the actual track. Reply

Aw I love her 💙💙 and that song Reply

I love the song. But she's not a particularly good live performer. Reply

She seemed a little nervous since it's a new song aww. Reply

I wish the actual version of LOVE had the "to FEEL young and in love" lyrics in it.



She was so beautiful last night. Reply

i rly hate the song </3 but she's so gorgeous here. the night i saw her in raleigh will forever hold a place in my heart!! lol i had to pee so bad during it but didn't wanna miss looking at lana Reply

Yes, Queen! Fuck me up! Reply

I so wanna see Lana live once, but I'm also not keen on crying in a crowded public space, so I'll probably never go. Reply

Her audience is awful lol Reply

fr it was easily one of my worst concert experiences



i saw her back in 2012 when her fandom was still somewhat acceptable, and even then there were quite a few hysterical teens already. i can't imagine how it must be now. Reply

She plays a lot of festivals and I think that's the best way to see her live Reply

LOL mainly I'd just want to avoid all the tumblr-esque fangirls. But yeah her music makes me cry too...never thought of that til this comment. Reply

I watched the Ride music video bc I've never seen it and everyone kept saying it's her best but the last like 2 minutes she was dancing around in a headdress and that kind of tainted it for me tbh Reply

new album when tho lana



still hoping for a little bit of the btd/paradise sound to creep in a bit in her new stuff also Reply

Look forward to the album Reply

where is the album announcement though Reply

But the album heaux? Reply

Her performances are always a hit and miss for me but I love this song. Reply

She definitely hits some notes and misses some notes so ia Reply

i LOVED best american record, but love is still just meh to me. Reply

wellll that was a rough performance even by her standards



she keeps saying she has an announcement soon during these instagram lives so i'm hopeful she'll announce the album soon enough Reply

The roots play tonight for sxsw and in dying to go Reply

"serving us effortless and ethereal live vocals." Reply

Love the song tho Reply

this is promo for season 2 on netflix right Reply

Is she going on tour again anytime soon? Reply

