Lana performs "Love" live for the first time @ SXSW
In a surprise appearance at Texa's SXSW festival Lana performed her new single Love for the first time, serving us effortless and ethereal live vocals.
her hair looks cute, wtf is that belt tho
She was so beautiful last night.
still hoping for a little bit of the btd/paradise sound to creep in a bit in her new stuff also
she keeps saying she has an announcement soon during these instagram lives so i'm hopeful she'll announce the album soon enough