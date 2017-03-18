Josh & Anna Duggar Expecting Fifth Child

Poor kid. Reply

STOP FUCKING ALREADY YOU CREEPY WALRUS*



*apologies to upstanding walruses around the world

Ugh walruses are so offended rn Reply

Yeah, this is just depressing. I feel sorry for their children. Reply

Beauty comes from ashes



...



I feel sad for all the kids and even Anna being raised in that horrible cult where she was probably told this was all her fault.



What an ugly situation for a child to be born into. Reply

And yet if she had been the cheater there is no way in fucking hell the church would blame the husband and there's no way in fucking hell that it would be solved through "praying". She'd be sooner hanged. Reply

ia, i was hoping Anna would take her brother's offer to help her out of this situation and now josh is controlling her again through another pregnancy. Billy bob or jim bob, whatever the fuck his name is, raised this one in his image. This fucking creep has just wrecked havoc in everyone's lives. He is seriously poisonous



Edited at 2017-03-18 03:33 pm (UTC)

Yep, they just sucked her right back in. Reply

one of my friends was exiled from her church when she filed for divorce after like 10+ years because he was verbally/emotionally abusive and very controlling and just downright mean and wouldn't let her do anything, wear anything he didn't approve of, go anywhere etc Reply

good, you guys deserve it Reply

sterilize them! Reply

I just hope his kids are safe :/ Reply

I don't believe he is capable of raising kids Reply

even without specifically him as their father, the fact alone that they're being raised in this cult means they'll never be safe. Reply

This is very true :/ Reply

Please they are being blanket trained and neglected as we speak. Molestation isn't the only abuse these children suffer Reply

They aren't. Not growing up in a cult. Reply

This is so sad and depressing. Reply

And now Joseph's courting and I still can't believe 18 year old joy anna is engaged, I think that's a record for them Reply

I feel horrible for everyone involved except Josh.



I will never, ever forget that youtube couple's ~confession video after the husband was caught sexting another woman or something like that, and he had the fucking nerve to look straight into the camera and say something like, "I've discussed it with my pastor, and god has absolved me of this sin" like it was nothing, like he was talking about the weather. and his face was so smug, it enraged me. Reply

I always wonder which men actually buy into that shit and which ones are going through the motions because they know with that mindset they can get away with a lot. Reply

girl u know the answer Reply

i know EXACTLY what you're talking about and it makes me so angry. He was like "I asked god for forgiveness and he has TOTALLY forgiven me so i am ABSOLUTELY absolved of this sin" and I wanted to punch him in the FACE. Reply

yep sam & nia. he's a fucking asshole. also this video is honestly really disturbing/sad



Reply

That sounds really Catholic of him, which is funny because most of these fundies absolutely HAAAATTTEEE Catholics Reply

Damn all these women keep popping babies out of their hoohas like they're machine guns Reply

No shade, but Josh Duggar's face reminds me of one ONTD user's real face👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 Reply

Lolll Reply

omg it isnt a clown car stop this madness Reply

WHY IS HE EVEN ALLOWED NEAR KIDS, JFC?! Reply

Mte! Isn't this the same guy who molested his little sister??? Reply

Pretty sure he is, yes. (There's just so many duggars it's hard to keep track).



I'm hoping that his wife may have "forgiven" him but she's protecting the kids from him, somehow.



Good lord this is just a depressing post.



Edited at 2017-03-18 06:07 pm (UTC)

