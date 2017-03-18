Josh & Anna Duggar Expecting Fifth Child



19 months after Josh Duggar was caught cheating on his wife Anna with the help of website Ashley Madison, the eldest Duggar son has announced that they are expecting their fifth child:

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust.

We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time…As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

