Josh & Anna Duggar Expecting Fifth Child
19 months after Josh Duggar was caught cheating on his wife Anna with the help of website Ashley Madison, the eldest Duggar son has announced that they are expecting their fifth child:
“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust.
We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time…As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"
I feel sad for all the kids and even Anna being raised in that horrible cult where she was probably told this was all her fault.
What an ugly situation for a child to be born into.
Edited at 2017-03-18 03:38 pm (UTC)
I will never, ever forget that youtube couple's ~confession video after the husband was caught sexting another woman or something like that, and he had the fucking nerve to look straight into the camera and say something like, "I've discussed it with my pastor, and god has absolved me of this sin" like it was nothing, like he was talking about the weather. and his face was so smug, it enraged me.
I'm hoping that his wife may have "forgiven" him but she's protecting the kids from him, somehow.
Good lord this is just a depressing post.
Edited at 2017-03-18 06:07 pm (UTC)