Hans Zimmer retired from scoring superhero movies because he hates Ben Affleck's Batman
I interviewed Hans Zimmer and spoke about his retirement from superhero movies. He had a lot to say about Batfleck. https://t.co/rEiYpgOiHL pic.twitter.com/Uz89LKIliA— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) March 17, 2017
Hans Zimmer says in an interview to Inverse that he felt great loyalty to Christian Bale's portrayal of Batman and scoring for the new Batman would feel like betrayal.
He tried to come up with something for Ben but could not because Ben plays it differently than Christian. According to Zimmer, Ben's character is more middle-aged and "grumpy" as hell but Zimmer couldn't "feel the pain" that he felt in Christian's performance and it was that pain which interested him enough to score for the movie.
LMFAO wtf kind of pain did he sense in Christian's generic-ass performance?? Zimmer is so self-important and serious.
Bale wasn't that bad but he wasn't that either, everytime he did the batman voice I was laughing so much lmao.
It was awful. I prefer to ignore it exists.
i waited like 2 hours 2 watch tdkr and had to pee the whole movie and i never got over that disappointment lol
The only time he ever looked somewhat handsome was Paltrow/Pearl Harbor days
He was fabulous
but i really enjoy TDK trilogy for entertainment purposes. but i have to try not to look too much into them otherwise i'll start seeing flaw after flaw and hate them lmao
People are really hard on Batfleck, but the real failure here was Clark. I think we need to cut Brucey Bruce some slack.
Ben is not ugly. And I don't care how gorgeous Henry is he was bad in that movie.
well actually his Bruce was perfect imo
I did too, but the villains did steal the scenes through.
Bale > all other live-action Batmans (Batmen?) save maybeeee Michael Keaton, and Batman Begins + The Dark Knight >>>>>> all other Batman movies (and the vast majority of all superhero movies, lbr here)
i find bale hotter tho oop, and just a better actor in general
to me, even washed up ben is hotter than c.bale lmao. and i clearly have issues but the role i like bale the most was in american hustle. i loved him in that so much
I too find Bale more attractive between the two but I guess that's a matter of personal taste haha. (Although seriously, Batman Bale was peak Bale and Batffleck is cleans-up-okay-but-is-def-past-his-prime-
but also come on, his bruce is a million times better than bale's bruce. bale is a waaaaaay better actor overall, and batman bale is pretty much equal to batfleck, but bale totally flopped as bruce imo. affleck weirdly nailed it.
