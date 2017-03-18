Hans Zimmer retired from scoring superhero movies because he hates Ben Affleck's Batman

Just say you didn't feel like doing it and move on.



Edited at 2017-03-18 01:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Batfleck is an evil creepy sadist. I wouldn't want to score him for a movie that insists on treating that character as a hero, either. Reply

Thread

Link

IA Batfleck was written poorly by the writers. Ben did a good job and wtf did Christian do in that role anyway? In every movie he was overshadowed- the first by Cillian, the second was OWNED by Heath and the third was a mess where almost everyone was pathetic with the exception of perhaps annE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so sad when AnnE is the highlight of the film lol but the dark knight rises was really bad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TDKR was entertaining only when you don't think much about it lmao, it happened to me, I liked it a lot when I saw it and then the next day I was just thinking in all the plot holes (that were too many) and all the dumb plot points, it works as a dumb action movie but I expected way more from that franchise tbh.



Bale wasn't that bad but he wasn't that either, everytime he did the batman voice I was laughing so much lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That 3rd Nolen film was so bad that I couldn't even finish it. And this coming from a huge Batman fangirl.



It was awful. I prefer to ignore it exists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's fair 2 say that in tdkr he was overshadowed by bane's voice and the "big man for you" meme.



i waited like 2 hours 2 watch tdkr and had to pee the whole movie and i never got over that disappointment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is so ott Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omwwwwww Reply

Thread

Link

Ben was so hot in this movie though and I hate myself for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope after detoxing etc he will get back some of the looks. he is beautiful. the hottest was during jlo's jenny from the block vid. unlike most hollywood actors he is TALL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, JLO got him in his prime. Lucky puta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looked like one of those Jersey Shore douchebags with the dumb spray tans and over gel hair in that era. That's why no one took his ass seriously



The only time he ever looked somewhat handsome was Paltrow/Pearl Harbor days Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





ia but i don't hate myself for it, he's a total daddy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's sexy as hell in BVS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was never interested in him until he became batman tbh now i love him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA, but I don't hate myself at all for it. He's fine as fuck. Not always, but in general yessssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He probably just doesn't want to be attached to this floppage anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

imgur doesnt work here sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really? the gif works for me. weird. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously hans. this new batman and me are fucking done professionally Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, ia with him tho, his Wonder Woman theme is the only good thing about bvs and he knows it. best to run before it gets any worse Reply

Thread

Link

Meh, Christian was by far the most tedious Bruce/Batman. Though Nolan was also to blame for that. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People think tortured/angsty = deep/complex Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The standards are so low for D.C. Movies that they have to hold on and coddle nolans bat an. The only thing he did right was Heath Ledger Reply

Thread

Link

Heath 😭😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. nolan's batman is tedious even though technically they are superior to every other superhero movi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+ Cillian Murphy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte



He was fabulous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte heath and cillian were great. i like anne, but i didn't find her to be that great.



but i really enjoy TDK trilogy for entertainment purposes. but i have to try not to look too much into them otherwise i'll start seeing flaw after flaw and hate them lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are really hard on Batfleck, but the real failure here was Clark. I think we need to cut Brucey Bruce some slack. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. both characters are written so badly but henry performed even worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Batfleck is less attractive. If you're in a bad movie, the uglier one is gonna get the flack. That's just the laws of nature Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao in what world is batfleck uglier than piece of cardboard cavill?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ben is not ugly. And I don't care how gorgeous Henry is he was bad in that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, Cavill has NO personality as Clark or Superman and that's... pretty sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bloop I guess I'm the only one who liked Bale as Batman. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same :/

well actually his Bruce was perfect imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You aren't. I thought he was okay. Batman as a character in both the comics and cartoons has always been a flop and Bale did him justice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand, say what you like about Christians portrayal. But are we gonna act like Ben's Batman better than Christians? I think some of these girls/guys just wanna bone Ben's flop ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte kimtragic.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Bale was a better Bruce than Bateman but he was fine. Ben was better than everyone though he would be but he wasn't any better than Bale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah he was fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah he was great, just people being extra contrary as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wasn't bad except the Batman voice, but the voice was so terrible it overshadowed some of his otherwise-good acting.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There were better Batmans than Bale but I preferred him over Affleck's version. I'm also in the minority that liked TKDR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't he the most popular Batman portrayal though? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, I loved him as Batman other than the Batvoice, he was probably my favorite portrayal. Ben Affleck as Batman is just purposeless. Tbh, I'm sick of Batman popping up in every damn DC movie. Watch his ass is going to be in Wonder Woman for some unknown reason.



Edited at 2017-03-18 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too, but the villains did steal the scenes through. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nah, most of the world agrees with you. ONTD (/the internet in general) just likes to be contrary.



Bale > all other live-action Batmans (Batmen?) save maybeeee Michael Keaton, and Batman Begins + The Dark Knight >>>>>> all other Batman movies (and the vast majority of all superhero movies, lbr here) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? Like shit, where's my TDK party people at? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was so far from the source material. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked him as Batman too, especially as Bruce lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked him too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christian Bale was a shit Batman, though. Reply

Thread

Link

So what does ONTD actually believe Batffleck was better than Christian Bales Batman? pfft! I think ya'll are just thirsting for his arrogant ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I haven't seen Batfleck as batman I just think the Nolan batman films are overrated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bales was better for sure, but I kept liking him less and less as the movies went on. Batman Begins was iconic. Except for Katie Holmes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? what a flop taste ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fr my friend has admitted to me this is the only reason she prefers him



i find bale hotter tho oop, and just a better actor in general Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bale is the better actor i agree. but his batman is bad imo (altho that is nolan fucking with that stupid voice). his bruce is good.



to me, even washed up ben is hotter than c.bale lmao. and i clearly have issues but the role i like bale the most was in american hustle. i loved him in that so much



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bale is hotter and a better actor. Ben looks like a meathead. The only good thing about him is that he's tall af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even particularly dislike Ben Affleck or anything but anyone claiming that he's a better actor than Christian Bale needs a reality check stat lol



I too find Bale more attractive between the two but I guess that's a matter of personal taste haha. (Although seriously, Batman Bale was peak Bale and Batffleck is cleans-up-okay-but-is-def-past-his-prime- Affleck.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis who's thirsting for ben affleck in the year 2017?



(me)



but also come on, his bruce is a million times better than bale's bruce. bale is a waaaaaay better actor overall, and batman bale is pretty much equal to batfleck, but bale totally flopped as bruce imo. affleck weirdly nailed it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he didn't want to work with someone who cheats on their wife? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

oh ffs. everyone knows what happened between christian and annE in TDKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuse me, what happened? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah he had way more chemistry with Marion Cottilard, he seemed bored with catwoman tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

then go get another job because most hollywood actors do that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh please, he'd be out of a job if that were the case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link