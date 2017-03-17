Ice-T remembers 'Leprechaun in the Hood'

Actor and rapper Ice-T recently did an interview recalling his role in the classic film "Leprechaun in the Hood".On why he took the role: “I got the offer to do it, and of course, I was like, ‘Get the fuck out of here! At the end of the day my son was a big Leprechaun fan, and he was like, ‘Dad, you’ve got to be in this movie!’ So I did a little more research, and I found out the Leprechaun had, like, four movies already. This motherfucker was an institution! So I signed on for it.”On making the film: "The crazy thing about that was, dude [Warwick Davis] was never out of his makeup. I never saw him other than as the Leprechaun. He used to scare me sometimes, because he’d come around the trailer looking like that, and I’d be like, ‘Dude, what the fuck?’ But it was fun. That’s one of those horror movies that have a humorous side to them. Stuff like Leprechaun in the Hood and Bloodrunners, they don’t take themselves too seriously, and you can enjoy them because of that. I mean, Leprechaun is wild, man. He rips my finger off, he’s smoking weed at the end; it’s like, ‘Who wrote this shit?’ You just kind of go along for the ride, and the craziest thing is that some people might say, ‘Oh, that’s a terrible movie,’ but to others, it’s their favorite movie. That’s the cool thing about art; you’re always going to find people who really appreciate it.”