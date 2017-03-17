Florence

The Best Performances In Terrence Malick Films



4/15:
- Sissy Spacek as Holly in “Badlands” (1973)
- Q’orianka Kilcher as Pocahontas in “The New World” (2005)
- Jessica Chastain as Mrs O’Brien in “Tree Of Life” (2011)
- Jim Caviezel as Private Witt in “The Thin Red Line” (1998)
