The Best Performances In Terrence Malick Films

Jessica in TTOL is the epitome of pure love. The most beautiful mother :') Reply

Thread

Link

mte. if love and light took a physical form it would be her in that movie. that scene at the end when she sees her son again is unbelievable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









The New World was underrated. As was Colin Farrell's beauty in it. Reply

Thread

Link

So fucking fine and I've never found him attractive until this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I still remember the day I went to see it in the theater. I was 17 and like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clearly I need to rewatch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks wise, I was only there for Bale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

q’orianka kilcher was the perfect pocahontas and the new world was malick's last great film imo Reply

Thread

Link

ITA. that's one of my most favorite films ever.



Even his patented nature shots gave me slight depression cause it sort of felt like they actually meant something.



Love that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely agree with Linda and Sissy. This might be my favorite scene from any of Malick's films







Edited at 2017-03-18 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was so attracted to Martin Sheen in this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how this article is from 2016 so apparently they were like, oh well, the new one isn't worthy anyway, just Tweet our list from a year ago again. Reply

Thread

Link

lol it's so funny how young Chastain looks in that pic, you can really tell it was filmed way before it was released.



Agree with this list. Even though Malick movies aren't really about the performances, I think there are a ton of good ones in The New World because Malick gave them time to breathe instead of focusing on having them twirl or whatever. Q'orianka, Firth and Bale were all award worthy imo. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks exactly the same to me... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR, she's aged so well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Did you find your indies John?"



☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ Reply

Thread

Link

Is "twirling woman" #1? Reply

Thread

Link

brad pitt gave a great performance in the tree of life. he should have been nominated imo.

terrance is a great cinematographer but hes pretty terrible at writing women Reply

Thread

Link

Having seen Song to Song, I def agree about his writing of women. 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It came out the same year as Moneyball so he kinda had to make a choice which one to campaign for best actor and he stood a better chance with Moneyball.



Otherwise I def think he would have been nominated, it was a wonderful film across the board. I was glad it atleast got Best Pic and Best Director nominations. I think Jessica got a nod too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Jessica in TToL so much. I was so annoyed that she got all the praise/nominations for the dumb old Help that year instead. Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking love Badlands Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how long it'll take until Jessica wins her Oscar. I hope it's for a fucking epic movie/role, just like she deserves <3 Reply

Thread

Link

just here to see if hunter mccracken is included and he is. bless. Reply

Thread

Link

No one from To The Wonder should be mentioned, that movie is trash



I think Tree of Life was Jessica's first movie right? Lucky for her she was in his best film and not one of his worst lol Reply

Thread

Link

It was her 10th, but it was her first of A-list caliber. Her first movie was that Salome film with Al Pacino that was never officially released, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh really? I remember she seemed really nervous during the press tour/attention & seemed to take guidance from Brad so I always thought she was like brand new to the scene at the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The New World was breathtaking. I love that scene where that one white woman tells Pocahontas something like "come back in an hour" and she's like "what's an hour?" that scene gave me goosebumps cause up until then i'd never even thought about the concept of telling time in a precise manner and how some cultures in the past (and even today) don't measure time in the same way as we do.



anyway, A+ movie. Reply

Thread

Link