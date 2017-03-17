March 17th, 2017, 11:37 pm just444 The 'Ghost in the Shell' Press Tour Starts In Korea and Japan Embed from Getty Images Scarlett Johansson (L) and Juliette Binoche attend the 'Ghost in the Shell' Premiere at Lotte World mall in Seoul, South Korea on March 17, 2017Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: film - action / adventure, french celebrities, red carpet and event, scarlett johansson, white washing Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4545 comments Add comment
The blue half-and-half ensemble is horrible.
good visuals tho
I wish she would change her hair, I like the color but the cut :/
Celebs having to smile through getting awful gifts gives me life.
that's the only reason I care about this press tour/seeing these pics
I think I like her long hair better though
Or, I guess, it is a good sign if you're hoping it's a trainwreck.