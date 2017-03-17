Meek Mill says that Nicki Minaj is paying blogs so that they don't cover Jelani Maraj's case
Balleralert made a post about Meek Mill performing in front of 2300 fans at a club. People were making fun of Meek for the attendance, so he left comments saying that it wasn't a show and that he got paid a million dollars to appear there. The interesting part was Meek calling out the people who run balleralert for not reporting on Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj's brother, molesting a 12 year old girl. Meek says that he has tapes of them admitting that Nicki pays them to run or not run certain stories. Balleralert has now deleted the posts with Meek's comments.
Source: Instagram 1 and 2
however, i hope that all the crumbs that she gets from her 360 deal evaporate due to her paying off all these media outlets to not report on her brother 8^)
mte
/same goes for Tumblr, bunch of fucking hypocrites can call out a celeb's ten year-old messy past but somehow she's still a 'goddess'
This tumblr point comes up in every single Nicki Minaj post and idgi. Just follow different people?
80% of tumblr is pure garbage though, lbr.
Idk, like Twitter, I think it's what you make of it. If you think most of your dash is trash, that's on you lol.
ppl bring up how tumblr stans~~~ for nicki cause of that school comment and im sure she has her fans on there but that's really old news, like 2010.
i never see anything about it/her at all
but it really depends on who they follow which then i mean...unfollow
He's right about the lack of media attention the case has gotten.
i mean he seemed ok~ w/ the media coverage before they broke up so
but he'd probably be keeping his mouth shut about her brother if she hadn't dumped him so
i don't think she's well liked lol