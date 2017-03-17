Meek Mill says that Nicki Minaj is paying blogs so that they don't cover Jelani Maraj's case

probably Reply

I csn believe this 100% because coverage of him is oddly.....not there? Not on blogs at least and it's not like she wouldn't have the money to do it.



I don't think I've seen it mentioned anywhere except ONTD, which says a lot. Reply

yep, even when shEther was trending, a lot of the radio shows and what not focused on every other part of the song while maybe making a passing mention re:the verse about Jelani Reply

yup, the only places i've seen it brought up with consistency are ontd and lsa which are user run gossip blogs. the fact that balleralert also deleted the posts is pretty telling to me. Reply

~#teamnoone~ when it comes to him and Nicki...

however, i hope that all the crumbs that she gets from her 360 deal evaporate due to her paying off all these media outlets to not report on her brother 8^) Reply

This reminds me of pressed DC stans saying that Marvel pays critics to trash their movies...except this one I can kinda believe. Kinda weird that he's only saying it because he feels insulted and not bc, like, child molestation IS EVIL and anyone helping to disguise it deserves dragging, but whatever. Reply

Kinda weird that he's only saying it because he feels insulted and not bc, like, child molestation IS EVIL and anyone helping to disguise it deserves dragging, but whatever.



mte Reply

I remember those posts - wild af Reply

I'll be interested to see if these dudebros love/defend Wonder Woman as much as all the other ones. Hmmm. Reply

Weren't there reports about Wonder Woman project aslo slowly falling apart? Reply

He's garbage, but's he right in that it seems there's been no media outlets calling out Nicki's messy ass completely defending her child rapist brother, it's pretty disappointing.



/same goes for Tumblr, bunch of fucking hypocrites can call out a celeb's ten year-old messy past but somehow she's still a 'goddess' Reply

This tumblr point comes up in every single Nicki Minaj post and idgi. Just follow different people? Reply

lol, I do. I just end up unfollowing loads of ppl in a row.



80% of tumblr is pure garbage though, lbr. Reply

Idk, like Twitter, I think it's what you make of it. If you think most of your dash is trash, that's on you lol. Reply

I mostly follow friends, people from here or just straight up meme blogs. If someone's opinion turns out to be trash, that's not my fault lol. Just a simple unfollow. Reply

mte and like...Who still uses Tumblr in 2017 Reply

yeah the tumblr point is weird

ppl bring up how tumblr stans~~~ for nicki cause of that school comment and im sure she has her fans on there but that's really old news, like 2010.

i never see anything about it/her at all

but it really depends on who they follow which then i mean...unfollow Reply

yeah, ia with you. Reply

Uh...duh? I would be surprised if she wasn't trying to minimize the press on her brother's case. I mean her/her team ran around trying to keep people from speaking about the Remy Ma diss track of all things. She's pathetic. Reply

Expose them Meek Reply

Performing in front of 2300 people isn't embarrassing - lying and saying you got paid a million dollars to appear there is.



He's right about the lack of media attention the case has gotten. Reply

He is not completely wrong but he is only doing this because he got dumped and still in his feelings about it, he was with her through while all of his was happening but it took him this long to speak out? Reply

mte Reply

you right but I hope this spreads all the same. Reply

lol he's def doing this b/c he got dumped

i mean he seemed ok~ w/ the media coverage before they broke up so Reply

Hmmmmmm Reply

100% believe it



but he'd probably be keeping his mouth shut about her brother if she hadn't dumped him so Reply

True Reply

lol she prob is. i believe what remy said about her trying to blackball or trying to force ppl to choose a side lol

i don't think she's well liked lol



It baffles me how media outlets still put up with Nicki and her team. They're notoriously late, rude, and switching shit up at the last minute. I went to a Brilliant Idiots show and Charlagmane went off on Nicki saying how they are "fake nice" with each other and how Nicki will threaten to kill people (like she threatened to get Envy after he mentioned her and Ebro were fucking) but will play nice and act like everything's all good when she has something to promote. He said Nicki's very insecure and will text him and other media personalities 24/7. And this was all before the ShEther drama. Reply

Mte! I don't understand why industry folk are still putting up with her/her team's BS. Reply

mte why do they go along with it? like idk I guess she must have enough $$$ for them Reply

Once again, A+ Reply

Isn't she also the one who is clearly unprofessional about her tour or appearance commitments too or was that Azaelia? Reply

I don't doubt it. Outside of ontd, lsa and like five tumblrs, I don't hear anything about Jelani. Reply

yep. it should be HUGE news. Reply

Team 12 Year Old Girl.



