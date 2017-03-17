illyria

Meek Mill says that Nicki Minaj is paying blogs so that they don't cover Jelani Maraj's case



Balleralert made a post about Meek Mill performing in front of 2300 fans at a club. People were making fun of Meek for the attendance, so he left comments saying that it wasn't a show and that he got paid a million dollars to appear there. The interesting part was Meek calling out the people who run balleralert for not reporting on Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj's brother, molesting a 12 year old girl. Meek says that he has tapes of them admitting that Nicki pays them to run or not run certain stories. Balleralert has now deleted the posts with Meek's comments.

Source: Instagram 1 and 2
