Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters



Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters on the basis that Urban Outfitters is "trading on the goodwill and fame" of the Coachella brand.

Some of the items include the “Coachella Boot,” the “Coachella Mini Dress,” the “Coachella Pocket Tank,” and the “Coachella Valley Tunic.”

