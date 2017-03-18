Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters

H&M does this too. But what does Vanessa Hudgens think of all this?



she's probably their no 1 customer

I always assumed that was like, an official collab, they've had it for a couple of years now.

she's too busy scratching the poor rocks to care!

I absolutely HATE shirts that have those HUGE gaping holes on the side. It looks so stupid on everyone...men and women. IT'S DUMB

ia. i feel like gym tops like that are fine, since you'd have to wear a sports bra underneath anyway and at least it'd be airy, but i'd feel so uncomfortable walking around with the side of my boob out.

i love them bc i love showing my side boob tbh, they look cute with a nice bralette too

Lmao I used to love that style, I'd always wear a bandeau bra

My reflex thought is how the hell people managed to dress in such way to get those. Then I realise people paid for gaps.

I know, it looks so bad, plus I'd constantly be fretting over exposing myself.

I went back home for the summer and so many boys were wearing them and I just felt embarrassed for them.

I love those when hot guys are wearing them 👀

the whitest and most hipster headline i've read



like the poor rich hip kids will only probably be really broken up about it

hip kids don't shop at urban outfitters in 2017



Edited at 2017-03-18 03:12 am (UTC)

who's their demographic then?

LMAO @ that tweet

But what side will corporate hipsters choose?

They should be suing for how ugly those clothing items are

I need 2007 urban back bc I have clothes that are still perfect

lmao i wonder if they'll win



uo got sued once before for naming items 'navajo' too

Is UO selling Indian headdresses too?

Get one free with every purchase.

Isn't Coachella a city first of all? And the city's been around longer than the festival?

Yes. Coachella is a city that was established in the 40s. The music festival in the late 90s

yes, but they're very clearly using the name to represent the festival. they'll prob win

Yeah I want the city to get in on this to make it even more hilarious for the rest of us.



Reply

and people say white on white violence doesn't exist smh

Lmaoooo

lmao

lmfao shit

Screaming

i'm dying fuck

Lol

when I was in Italy this time last year their H&M's were completely dedicated Coachella, all I wanted was some cute black outfits suitable for Spring but nah, it all looked like you were gonna attend a festival in a desert

team no one

Lmao, I was about to say that's the most hipster post title I've seen in a while, but that tweet is even more accurate.

