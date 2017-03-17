Yuck. Shunt Mon El back to the 31st Century please. Reply

they're definitely dating irl Reply

also fuck mon-el Reply

I thought he was dating the girl from Containment. Reply

before i got into supergirl i read this tho tumblr says they broke up like RIGHT before he started supergirl lmao. and there was some huge think pieces about how that's his mo. since he dated the girl from the carrie diaries and tvdbefore i got into supergirl i read this tho http://blindgossip.com/?p=82748 Reply

Parent

is that why she got divorced



if so, yikes Reply

Chris Wood is hot as fuck



are you sure op Reply

I hate the way she pronounces her last name. Reply

i haven't seen supergirl since s1 ... should i just pretend it doesn't exist? i'm so mad kara/jimmy ain't happening. Reply

Pretend it got cancelled, for your own psychological wellbeing. Reply

ya, it got bad. it's not the same show it was unfortunately :( Reply

This season is boring af. The only good part is sanvers and they don't get much screen time. Just pretend it's cancelled. It's flash levels bad/boring now Reply

Avoid at all costs. Reply

Why is she wearing a starfish on her head? Reply

a bunch of those paps that hang around the sets in vancouver have all but confirmed that they are together irl Reply

u think they'll get married too? lmao Reply

I feel so out of the loop. I didn't know that at all. Isn't Melissa in the middle of a divorce? Reply

Yep she sure is. Reply

yup. hasn't been finalized yet. i'm pretty sure there's been blind items about her sudden divorce lol Reply

messy af. kara would never. Reply

I wonder if that what prompted her to file for divorce. Reply

lmao damn this grainy ass pic of them together actually JUST showed up on tumblr Reply

honestly i kinda figured this would probably happen, i just didn't want to be right. She sure has a boring mayo type lmao Reply

My face reading that title tbh... Reply

I like Chris, and I think Kara/Mon-El have developed a little more chemistry over the season, but I still find their relationship utterly boring. S2 has been a mess in general, though. And the musical crossover sounds stupid. Reply

Op you are right. Chris is hot af, especially when they let him grow some facial hair. To bad he couldnt have come around and played Laurels love interest. Reply

Somewhere in an alternate universe Black Canary rules the world. Too bad you're not there. Reply

I hate Mon-El sfm though, show just screeches to a halt any time he's on screen, and idc at all about their relationship. Reply

I thought the screen cap was before and after drag Reply

Bullshit. Melissa hates it.



Also lol at a pr relationship coming out as ratings drop and everyone hates the male character. Been there done that. #glee Reply

I did not survive Glee just to go through it all again. No way no how. Reply

