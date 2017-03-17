'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Can't Stop Blushing Over Karamel's Relationship
-They talk about Kara and Mon El
-Melissa is asked if she's a fan of the relationship and she says: "Well...I'm a fan of Kara being happy..." while Chris Wood is like OTP OTP
-Chris Wood is hot as fuck
source
before i got into supergirl i read this tho http://blindgossip.com/?p=82748
if so, yikes
are you sure op
Also lol at a pr relationship coming out as ratings drop and everyone hates the male character. Been there done that. #glee