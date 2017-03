I just put it on and am only up to You Move, but I am loooooooving it so far. Scum made me go god damn. Reply

Thread

Link

anyone else watched their concert in berlin? i love the new sound, so raw, a pain that i'm used to and walking in my shoes made me finally buy a ticket lmao Reply

Thread

Link

(I listened to the leak all this past week oop) My fave so far is "Cover Me", it sounds a lot like Dave's Soulsaver stuff in the first half. I'm going to Berlin in June to see them, and I managed to snag really good seats during their US presale. I checked ticketmaster yesterday and the two seats directly adjacent to me are being resold for $400 each😱 Reply

Thread

Link

new xiu xiu, new laura marling, and now new depeche mode, we are blessed Reply

Thread

Link