The Originals 4x02 Promo
Source
I don't know why I torture myself by watching this show. [Spoiler (click to open)]I also am now rooting against almost all the characters they want us to like. I want Hayley to just take her daughter and stay the hell away from The Original family. Mary was 100% right. It also makes no sense to me that Marcel, who attempted to kill them all last season, wouldn't just kill them and be done with it so he never has to worry about them again.
If Hayley's worried she needs witch help for her daughter, she can just stop by the school Caroline & Alaric started up in the finale of TVD.
It's weird because I really liked The Originals when they were on TVD, but this show has totally ruined them.
Glad they're in the next ep. Still not a good opening episode.
Edited at 2017-03-18 03:23 am (UTC)
Hayley has her heart in the right place but them Originals can all die and I'd still watch this show.
The Michaelsons are literally the most boring part of this show.