The Originals 4x02 Promo

There're rumours that Hope may even go to Caroline's school but it could all be shit. Either way I agree OP lol. Reply

I think it's rumored that she'll be sent there in the finale. Alaric is crossing over in 4x08 so I think he'll mention it, but they won't send her there until 4x13. Reply

I'm still confuse about the timeline. The original family except klaus have been asleep for five years. So how does their timeline match tvd. I stop watch tvd when Nina dobrev left the show and didn't watch the series finale. Reply

This show is ahead of TVD finale, time-wise. Last season TVD was ahead for the back-half of the season because they did a 3-year time jump. But since TO did a 5 year time jump, it means TVD finale happened ~2 years ago. Reply

I still like the show. Hayley and klaus are favorites. Don't judge me! Anyways I can't wait for klaus to be free and get his revenge on marcel cry baby ass. Reply

I have a love/hate relationship with Hayley. I can't stand her with Elijah, but I also can't stand when she's so over-powered. She's been a vampire for 7 years and yet can win in a fight against like 20. It just doesn't make any sense, and they're always doing stuff like that, and I'm not her for her running towards danger all the time. If it wasn't for her plot-armor she'd be dead by now. But then there are some scenes where I think she's okay. Reply

Agree with everything! Also I for one am very tired of all the excuses they come up with to not show Rebekah or Kol! "Guess Kol and Rebekah couldn't contain their hunger" LAME



Glad they're in the next ep. Still not a good opening episode.



Edited at 2017-03-18 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Wait what IT'S BACK?! Reply

