Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue their PR tour
Further proof Selena Gomez and The Weeknd can't keep their hands to themselves. https://t.co/VTJOY9kDjx pic.twitter.com/Xomt4zua0V— E! News (@enews) March 17, 2017
They were spotted out and about in Toronto yesterday doing as most PDA for the cameras as possible. Are they trying to outdo Swiddleston (or was it hiddleswift idk)? YOU DECIDE!
Was he ever this affectionate in public with Bella?
it's been cold af in toronto lately. i'd die without my knee-length parka and huge scarf lol
i hate instagram!!!! *posts on instagram two minutes later*
But I think she couldn't make it big as an actress so she keeps putting out music cause it keeps her career alive
god i remember when drake was at scooters over the summer and now abel, can i get a heads up to be in the right place at the right time, y'all are 20 min away from me