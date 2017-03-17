Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue their PR tour

They're growing on me.



Was he ever this affectionate in public with Bella?

I can't remember him being this affectionate with Bella. Maybe she wasn't the PDA type?

how is she not freezing in that flimsy sweater thing?

it's been cold af in toronto lately. i'd die without my knee-length parka and huge scarf lol

Hot burning love, bb!

i was in NYC this past weekend and i wanted to die. i wore two heavy sweaters, two shirts, a coat, plus a scarf AND i still wanted to keel over and die slowly.

Fashion is painful!

I've been loving this winter rebound in Toronto

i just find it so funny that she was like 'i cant wait for ppl to forget about me' while being on the cover of vogue (whe she doesnt even have anything out to promote) AND doing all this shit with the weeknd

Taylor taught ha!

lmao



i hate instagram!!!! *posts on instagram two minutes later* Reply

Her Netflix series tho. But IA she's a huge hypocrite about most things lol

plz netflix barely does any promo for its shows and when it does, its the cast not the producers lol

Yeah, I didn't buy that bullshit.

lmao ikr

why does ontd think there fake?

Ontd thinks every relationship is fake tbh.

Call me when The Weeknd starts wearing shirts with Selena's face on them.

she and her assistant have worn his merch in candids and ig pics.



Edited at 2017-03-18 02:47 am (UTC)

A celeb wearing their own merch is not the same as making their significant other wearing it.

People who chase more fame than they have the talent to deserve are so interesting to me. I legit would love a show about people like Selena, who deep down know they ain't it, yet still they persevere.

Her continued relevancy eludes me;

Tbh I don't even think she wants to be a songstress. Disney legit offers everyone a HR deal and she even said she was only doing it for fun and because it was handed to her. I'm pretty sure she even said she wanted to focus on acting, buuuutttt her music career ended up being bigger than her acting career.

Iirc a long, long time ago before her first album a fan and her mom were talking and her mom said that she's doing it cause Disney basically pushed it, but acting her her true passion.



But I think she couldn't make it big as an actress so she keeps putting out music cause it keeps her career alive Reply

I feel like you just summed up 96% of the industry.

pfff hiddleswift thought ha!

This generations Jay and Beyoncé. Trust.

thats the aqua sun scorpio moon i know

yikes rich people are a mess

and like its killing me she has a wad of ones, like if you gonna flaunt your wealth outrageously at least upgrade to $20 bills

Edited at 2017-03-18 02:47 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-18 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

she can't even throw the money around properly LMAO

videos of them are so awkward cause he usually looked uninterested or embarrassed...

Is that Bella?

Were they in Yorkville

its so weird to see paparazzi pics in toronto

god i remember when drake was at scooters over the summer and now abel, can i get a heads up to be in the right place at the right time, y'all are 20 min away from me Reply

so candid

ol wii character face blockhead

She's weird but hopefully this rebound works for ha

They have similar features

