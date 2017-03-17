Us Weekly Sold to Owner of Trump-Friendly National Enquirer

Whatever Reply

People ain't shit tho Reply

so us weekly is no longer going with sources? Reply

US has been going downhill for a while now. Reply

well there goes any semblance of legitimacy they once had Reply

Another well-known actress staged photos of herself with her adopted baby playing in the park.



who is this Reply

katherine heighl? sandra bullock? Reply

Dakota Fanning Reply

Because why fight monopolies anyway hm Reply

Justin's looks faded so fast. Reply

does this mean we're gonna get more unnecessary thinkpieces about trump's wardrobe via us weekly Reply

The alt-right is gaining a near-monopoly over American media at this point. They figured out that the masses will believe anything they see/read and it's how to keep their people in power. It's seriously scary.



Thank god for the few holdouts, like The New Yorker and MSNBC.



Edited at 2017-03-18 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

MSNBC is going to the right - they're snatching all the FOX blondes. Reply

Their content is still liberal, though. At least for now. Reply

Lol what... Reply

Their primetime slots are liberal, but there's been rumors for a while that they're gonna hire more conservative people. Greta whatever the fuck isn't going to be the last. Reply

Ugh, like we need more of the Trump propaganda on the newsstands. The National Enquirer is disgusting. Reply

Gross Reply

that explains their recent covers Reply

National Enquirer has always been trash, though. Reply

My dad loves the National Enquirer so much. He always has. Now, whenever I visit, he waves the latest issue in my face, because it is always some over-the-top Trump worshiping horse shit. "Trump is very mentally sound!" "Trump has an IQ of 170!" "Trump is cleaning up Obama's mess!"



I mean, I just assume that Trump is paying them well. Because if not...WTF. Reply

it's scary how the average person checking out at the grocery store believes anything they see written on these magazines. like obviously we know that us weekly, ok, etc. are just tabloids/false 99% of the time, but majority of the population doesn't. kind of scares me that it gives Trump supporters that kind of power Reply

I know! When friends try telling me tabloid news like it's real I wanna scream. Reply

oh for fuck sakes....



26. We never ran a discredited story about a rape at the University of Virginia.



YEAH because US Weekly is a beacon of truth.

