Us Weekly Sold to Owner of Trump-Friendly National Enquirer
Wenner Media, the owner of Rolling Stone and Men's Journal, has sold the magazine to American Media Inc. which also publishes magazines The National Enquirer, Star, and OK!, and is online with Radar.
AMI is reportedly laying off much of the staff at US Weekly (bye, bye sources!)
AMI has also been reportedly interested in snapping up the news website that used to be the New York Observer paper, which had been owned by White House advisor Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, since 2006.
Trump, who recently labeled much of the mainstream press the "enemy of the people," has singled out AMI CEO and chairman David Pecker (who he once lauded as "brilliant") for praise.
Former editor Janice Min contributed a list-piece to Buzzfeed yesterday inspired by a regular US Weekly feature “25 Things You Didn’t Know about…US Weekly”
25 things you didn’t know about…Us Weekly https://t.co/hM7ZaURVx7 pic.twitter.com/O38TK9oYAA— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 16, 2017
5. Donald and Melania Trump came to one of their parties in LA in 2006.
10. Taylor Swift once came and had lunch with the staff.
18. Us Weekly’s first big video, in 2009, showed Michael Jackson’s hair catching on fire during his Pepsi commercial shoot 25 years earlier.
19. When Britney Spears shaved her head, an Us reporter rushed to the scene and was second…to someone from CNN.
Do you think PEOPLE is hiring, ONTD?
Source
Thank god for the few holdouts, like The New Yorker and MSNBC.
I mean, I just assume that Trump is paying them well. Because if not...WTF.
26. We never ran a discredited story about a rape at the University of Virginia.
YEAH because US Weekly is a beacon of truth.