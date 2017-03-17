Natalie Portman Roundup: Threesomes, Shrooms, and Lisbeth Salander
Natalie Portman recently gave birth to daughter Amalia and has been out of commission for most of the press tour for Terence Malick's Song to Song. Still, here are some updates of what's been going on with her:
Natalie gave an interview to New York Magazine about working with Malick:
"[Terence] really breaks down the ritual of filmmaking that we’re all used to. It frees you, in a way, when you go on to something else afterwards. ... Because you’re always creating these moments in his films, you’re not just following a script and making what’s happening on the page. You have to invent more."
"You are always moving while you’re working, while you’re shooting, and that every take is different, every scene is different — that’s really unique to him. You don’t usually go and hit a mark, say your lines, do it ten times, and then turn around and do it the other way... A scene can start in one place and then you shoot the same thing in a different location, with a different costume... As an actor, you don’t have to worry about picking up the cup on the same line that you did last time."
"Musicians are such amazing characters themselves... I remember the day that the [Red Hot] Chili Peppers just basically tackled Michael [Fassbender], and they started wrestling.
Song to Song is getting pretty mixed reviews, as is typical for a Malick movie.
Natalie is allegedly being considered to play Lisbeth Salander in The Girl In The Spider's Web along with Scarlett Johanssen and Ellen Page:
Last but not least, someone lists all the crazy shit that goes down in Song to Song, and, um...
"1. Michael Fassbender feeds Natalie Portman magic mushrooms covered in honey.
3. Portman has a threesome with Fassbender and a female escort.
4. Portman has a threesome with Rooney Mara and Fassbender."
Have you had a threeway or done 'shrooms?
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
Definitely over ScarJo and Ellen Page
Edited at 2017-03-18 03:14 am (UTC)
It's not memorable, especially when you have the (3 original books -- just reread those, if you miss the books tbh).
Edited at 2017-03-18 03:03 am (UTC)
😐
lol I saw your review, "it's fun but they go to Rome for no reason..." :D
And yes I've been in 3somes and they're overrated and too much work. Never had shrooms, really wanna try it tho but a bit scared to.
I knew they would be quick to replace a Native American actress :/