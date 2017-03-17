Natalie Portman Roundup: Threesomes, Shrooms, and Lisbeth Salander

I would actually be hf Natalie as Lisbeth Salander



mte. I like her as an actress.

i could see ellen in the role, but not with her high-pitched voice

Yeah mte

same here, I think she could pull it off in a weird way

Same. I'm sick of Scarlett being in every bad ass chick movie. I don't buy her as a bad ass, fucking stop it already hollywood.

I've never fully understood her evolution to being an action star. Her fight choreography skills aren't particularly great and a lot of times you can see that stunt double right up in there doing the real work. Granted, that is a complaint that could be lodged against many male stars too, but even just in terms of suspension of disbelief I don't quite get her repeatedly playing that type of part.

That'd be badass negl

Natalie & Scarlett both dated Jude Law. That's all I got ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

what

wait really

Hold on!!! I'm a fan of Jude Law and this is the first time I'm hearing of this!

where are the receipts for this?

...excuse me

Shrooms, yes; a threeway, no

lmao I thought this was about Natalie Portman the person and I was heckin confused

well, there was a rumor she had a threeway with Jude Law & Sienna Miller a while back

.....omg. That's so hot tbh omg

i hope this comes to my arthouse theatre. a tale of lvoe and darkness didn't but jackie did so fingers crossed

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] bringing lisbeth's sister as an evil character, jfcccc give me a break. i'd be down for natalie as lisbeth but uhhhhh i don't like the source material at all... i just skimmed it at the book store and couldn't help but cringing the whole fucking time.

Idg why they don't adapt book 2 of the series?



Edited at 2017-03-18 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

I read it, and I completely forgot what it was about...



It's not memorable, especially when you have the (3 original books -- just reread those, if you miss the books tbh). Reply

What's that first picture of her from? She has nice abs!

I could totally see Scarlett getting the role esp if Ghost in the Shell performs well. The executives are gonna want a bigger profit than Fincher's version and Scarlett sold Lucy mostly on her own. I hope they don't go for her tho

Edited at 2017-03-18 03:03 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-18 03:03 am (UTC) Reply

she's awful in Jackie

This is a goddamn lie.

i couldn't sit through ten minutes of her acting

Lies and slander.

she is sf beautiful in the face but she should never be blonde

I've had shrooms in Amsterdam but I wanna go to Oaxaca to try the real deal. Also I had a threesome but under LSD

Between those 3 i'd pick ellen page personally but it's the kind of role i could go see natalie portman in

Maybe they could get a non-white Lisbeth, but who am I kidding. We're gonna get Ruby Rose.

Oh god, no. I have yet to be convinced that she can really act.

BB, Are you discounting her award winning performance in John Wick 2?



lol I saw your review, "it's fun but they go to Rome for no reason..." :D Reply

don't put that into the universe

Didn't Scarlett Johansson read for the Fincher movie and he passed on her? I don't want her as Lisbeth ever.



And yes I've been in 3somes and they're overrated and too much work. Never had shrooms, really wanna try it tho but a bit scared to. Reply

#JusticeForRooney



I knew they would be quick to replace a Native American actress :/ Reply

yeah he passed on her bc he didn't want Lisbeth to be sexualised, especially with the horrific scenes involved. He said it in a dumb way tho

He said you look at her and you just want to fuck her or something gross like that.

