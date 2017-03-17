March 17th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 209209 comments Add comment
My current job is about 10 minutes from my place, but I’m feeling that dreaded anxiety that it’s time for a change (it’s an industry that I have no passion for and I’m only there for the paycheck)
All the ideal jobs are down in the Los Angeles area about 50 miles away (which would make my commute time close to 1.5 - 2 hours in the EVIL LA traffic). Wondering if it’s even worth it..
#SlaveToTheMoneyThenIDie
It's only gotten worse since then too. This was in 2012-- our population has grown by like 15% since then.
Don't do it imo, having a short commute is amaaaaazing
I think I'd have to move.
Mine involves catching two trains (sometimes 1 when I'm bothered to walk a few extra minutes) The train ride is roughly 6 minutes to the station.
Then I have a 20 minute walk to work. So the walking takes up most of the time for me.
I used to have to commute about 32 miles- straight shot down the freeway-- about 50 mins there but an hour and 20 to get back home
chocolate ice cream
Also, I'll never turn down a carrot cake.
strawberry, yoghurt, coffee can fight it between themselves
happy st patty's day love ed sheeran
Maluma needs to come out already. It's time.
I want him and Zayn to have a sex tape pls.
I had the day off today so I went to the gym and now Im waiting for my girlfriend to come over so we can drink sangria and bake desserts.
Had a pretty decent birthday today. :)
Happy birthday!
