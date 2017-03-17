

My current job is about 10 minutes from my place, but I’m feeling that dreaded anxiety that it’s time for a change (it’s an industry that I have no passion for and I’m only there for the paycheck)

All the ideal jobs are down in the Los Angeles area about 50 miles away (which would make my commute time close to 1.5 - 2 hours in the EVIL LA traffic). Wondering if it’s even worth it..



#SlaveToTheMoneyThenIDie









if i have to drive up to the office, it's ~45-1hour to drive 20 miles -____- Bay Area traffic along 880... Reply

lmao, yeah-- I used to have to commute on 880, for years-- and I remember at the job I have now they asked in my interview what I disliked the most about my previous job and I was like "the commute."



It's only gotten worse since then too. This was in 2012-- our population has grown by like 15% since then.

the 605 and 210 are fucking shit. Reply

my commute is 40 minutes on the subway (some days an hour thanks to delays). i was gonna move closer to work but my apt is rent controlled and i save a decent amount of money. so i just deal with the commute. Reply

I work remotely so 0 Reply

like up to 3hrs total on a bad day D: but average is like 2hrs 15 mins total(50-1hr mins morning, 1hr 15mins afternoon Reply

5-10 minutes depending on the stop light/traffic on my road. Another 5-10 minutes to find parking and walk to my building.



Don't do it imo, having a short commute is amaaaaazing Reply

Mine was 40-60+ but I just applied to a job that is a 5 minute walk haha Reply

I'm in the exact same position, though I would have the option to take the train if I got a job downtown, but waking up 2 hours earlier would kill me.



I think I'd have to move. Reply

I would say just around 40 mins (It would be less if I drove but my workplace is near the airport so no thanks!)



Mine involves catching two trains (sometimes 1 when I'm bothered to walk a few extra minutes) The train ride is roughly 6 minutes to the station.



Then I have a 20 minute walk to work. So the walking takes up most of the time for me. Reply

about 15-20 mins, depending on traffic. fucking traffic. the whole concept, people just in cars.. slowly moving fuck Reply

I live a mile from my office so I walk to work. Reply

about 15 to 20 mins depending on traffic. Reply

30 minutes but lately it's been like 50 minutes because of the snow. Reply

3.6 miles, 15 minutes.



I used to have to commute about 32 miles- straight shot down the freeway-- about 50 mins there but an hour and 20 to get back home Reply

20-25 minutes depending on traffic Reply

My last job was about a 35 minute drive there and around 20 minutes when I went home. Before that I had a different job where I took transit and it was almost an hour each way. Reply

Hour - hour and a half bus commute. I don't really mind I guess! Being on the bus makes it easier Reply

whats your favorite dessert?

chocolate ice cream Reply

cheesecake Reply

chocolate chip cookies Reply

Apple pie with chocolate ice cream and whipped cream. Reply

Lemon bars Reply

cheesecake (especially chocolate cheesecake) Reply

Carrot cake. Reply

My Nana makes an incredible chocolate cake. It has oatmeal in it and it is wonderful.



Also, I'll never turn down a carrot cake. Reply

warm chocolate chip cookies Reply

Tiramisu or sticky toffee pudding Reply

Pavlova Reply

Chocolate cake Reply

Chocolate eclair cake Reply

I use to go to this restaurant that made chocolate cake with cream cheese in the middle, ice cream on top, and raspberry sauce all over. It was so good, I miss it. Reply

Anything with dark chocolate Reply

cheesecake Reply

Frozen Greek yogurt with freshly chopped fruit. Reply

sweet potato pie Reply

ice cream



strawberry, yoghurt, coffee can fight it between themselves Reply

Chocolate cake. Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

why does the conditioner always run out before the shampoo? Reply

I'm the opposite lol Reply

same Reply

bc most ppl don't know how to use a conditioner Reply

because conditioner goes over all your hair, whereas shampoo is mostly for the scalp Reply

I assume people with lots of hair require/use more conditioner than they do shampoo. I use little shampoo and still get a decent lather. Reply

I get a 3k/year raise (and benefits!!!!) starting Monday awwww yeesssss!

get that money!! Reply

Congrats boooo Reply

what is y'all SnapChats? post your codes/names! Reply

andreacn4, hbu carmelita?



andreacn4, hbu carmelita?

Happy St. Patty's Day ONTD! HOW IS EVERYONE'S BRACKETS DOING!? Reply

Mines busted Reply

They're fucked. Serves me right for betting on Methodists on St Paddy's Day. I'm winning the family challenge for the moment, tho. Reply

Mine is the most busted busted ass bracket that ever busted, TBQH...but I'm posting this comment FROM THE TOURNAMENT SO THAT COUNTS, RIGHT?! Reply

Have a great weekend everyone! Reply

happy st patricks day ontd! Reply

Mmmmm



Maluma needs to come out already. It's time.













Maluma needs to come out already. It's time.

Where's that high schooler you like Quizzy Reply

We have the same taste in dudes Reply

i'm glad you're starting to get into older guys. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao Reply

😍😍😍😍😍



I want him and Zayn to have a sex tape pls. Reply

you're taste has finally gone through puberty good job! Reply

Happy Friday ONTD!



I had the day off today so I went to the gym and now Im waiting for my girlfriend to come over so we can drink sangria and bake desserts. Reply

Sounds like a fun evening! Reply

It's not too late to ditch your kids and come hang! Reply

two more days till my busiest workweek of the year is over! yahoo! Reply

Had a pretty decent birthday today. :) Had a pretty decent birthday today. :) Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

That looks delicious Reply

happy birthday!! :) Reply

Happy birthday! Reply

That looks delicious omggg



Happy birthday! Reply

happy birthday!! Reply

