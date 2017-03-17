16 Must-Watch Films Set in Ireland in Honor of St. Patrick's Day
Leap Year
About: A woman who has an elaborate scheme to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, an Irish tradition which occurs every time the date February 29 rolls around, faces a major setback when bad weather threatens to derail her planned trip to Dublin. With the help of an innkeeper, however, her cross-country odyssey just might result in her getting engaged.
The Quiet Man
About: Sean Thornton has returned from America to reclaim his homestead and escape his past. Sean's eye is caught by Mary Kate Danaher, a beautiful but poor maiden, and younger sister of ill-tempered "Red" Will Danaher. The riotous relationship that forms between Sean and Mary Kate, punctuated by Will's pugnacious attempts to keep them apart, form the main plot, with Sean's past as the dark undercurrent.
Philomena
About: When former journalist Martin Sixsmith is dismissed from the Labour Party in disgrace, he is at a loss as to what do. That changes when a young Irish woman approaches him about a story of her mother, Philomena, who had her son taken away when she was a teenage inmate of a Catholic convent. Martin arranges a magazine assignment about her search for him that eventually leads to America. Along the way, Martin and Philomena discover as much about each other as about her son's fate. Furthermore, both find their basic beliefs challenged.
Once
About: An (unnamed) Guy is a Dublin guitarist/singer-songwriter who makes a living by fixing vacuum cleaners in his Dad's Hoover repair shop by day, and singing and playing for money on the Dublin streets by night. An (unnamed) Girl is a Czech who plays piano when she gets a chance, and does odd jobs by day and takes care of her mom and her daughter by night. Guy meets Girl, and they get to know each other as the Girl helps the Guy to put together a demo disc that he can take to London in hope of landing a music contract. During the same several day period, the Guy and the Girl work through their past loves, and reveal their budding love for one another, through their songs
The Magdalene Sisters
About: A thoroughly mind-provoking film about 3 young women who, under tragic circumstances, see themselves cast away to a Magdalene Asylum for young women in 1964. One of many like institutions, the asylums are run like prisons and young girls are forced to do workhouse laundry and hard labor. The asylum, one of many that existed in theocratic Catholic Ireland, is for supposedly 'fallen' women. Here, young girls are imprisoned indefinitely and endure agonizing punishments and a long, harsh working system which leaves them physically drained and mentally damaged. As the girls bond together, it soon becomes clear that the only way out of the Magdalene convent is to escape, but with twisted Sister Bridget running the wing, any chances seem limited...
It's perfect. I see a lot of theatre but when they do the a capella version of Gold I was totally blown away - it's the perfect combination of music and movement. In fact I loved it so much I walked down the aisle to it.
Also "wind that shakes the barley" and "in the name of the father" are good Irish flicks
I should really rewatch The Wind that Shakes the Barley because I barely remember it. I've never seen In the Name of the Father but I should.
What's the one where her husband dies of cancer and left her letters that lead her to Ireland where she ended up falling for the bartender st a pub?
Who was also her dead husbands childhood friend but she didn't know it???
That bakery lady was such a bitch, but also that is such an accurate representation of some people in those tiny little villages in Ireland and Scotland.
I mean, like, that's not really a very helpful thing to say given there are thousands and thousands of people fighting hard every day to change those laws.
