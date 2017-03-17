16 Must-Watch Films Set in Ireland in Honor of St. Patrick's Day

Ugh I finally got into Once and need to see the musical on stage. Reply

I loved the musical so so much. Reply

It's perfect. I see a lot of theatre but when they do the a capella version of Gold I was totally blown away - it's the perfect combination of music and movement. In fact I loved it so much I walked down the aisle to it. Reply

When I got to that song I knew I had to see the musical lol. That a capella version is so.... phenomenal. And oh my God that's so cute you walked down the aisle to it. <3 Reply

The Magdalene sisters was good! Saw it on Netflix a while back .. Catholics are so evil 😩



Also "wind that shakes the barley" and "in the name of the father" are good Irish flicks Reply

+1 on Wind that Shakes the Barley, so haunting but so good Reply

yes wind that shakes the barley is a classic and so is in the name of the father. young ddl!! Reply

I haven't seen In the Name of the Father, this reminds me how much I need to! Reply

The Madgalene Sisters was so good but so fucked up.



I should really rewatch The Wind that Shakes the Barley because I barely remember it. I've never seen In the Name of the Father but I should. Reply

I second Wind that Shakes the Barley, ALSO the film "'71"! Jack O'Connell plays a British soldier that becomes separated from his unit during a riot in Belfast at the height of the Troubles in 1971. Reply

oop I just commented about Wind that Shakes the Barley on another page before I read your comment. That movie was so good and sooooooo soul crushing Reply

the magdalene sisters was depressing as hell Reply

dont you have an irish or saint patrick's day themed gay porn you can advertise Reply

the quiet man!! Reply

Edited at 2017-03-17 10:32 pm (UTC)

https://youtu.be/8RebiKimpx4 on my phone so i can't embed but this is truly one of the most gorgeous show tunes of all time(and one of the best tony performances) Reply

also best tony performance of all time is a tie between hair in 2009 and michael jeter's grand hotel I AM READY TO FIGHT FOR THIS Reply

yesss! i loooove this performance. Reply

see, his voice is too... smooth. I prefer the haggardness of Glen's voice, particularly in Gold Reply

Sitting in a press box with my headphones on right now surrounded by men and this comment is my undoing... Reply

I HATE Leap Year. He was such an ass. Reply

they were both awful TBH.



she was entitled and ignorant, and he was condescending and a bully. Reply

It is one of the worst movies I ever watched Reply

it's a shit movie all around. total waste of time. Reply

he was hot though Reply

What bothered me most was that she took a boat from Wales and somehow wound up in Dingle instead of Dublin. Meaning the boat had to go all the way around Ireland to the west coast. Reply

I loved it when it first came out. But good god watched it last weekend and I fucking LOVE Matthew Good but I wanted to punch him out through out most of it. Like he was an actual asshole. Her boyfriend didn't seem as terrible in comparison. Reply

i worked for the broadway show once, beautiful story but i can't think of it without getting a bad taste in my mouth Reply

Bc it was work, or is there a more specific reason? Reply

one of the EPs was my former boss and is straight up evil. withheld the last $2500 of my wages after firing me and didn't give it me til i hired a lawyer Reply

What's the one where her husband dies of cancer and left her letters that lead her to Ireland where she ended up falling for the bartender st a pub? Reply

Who was also her dead husbands childhood friend but she didn't know it??? Reply

P.S. I Love You? Reply

Yep that's it



I low key love this film Reply

I wanted to do the PS I Love You tour when I visited Ireland, but I didn't have time :(



I always kind of wanted a meet-cute like theirs. Reply

Yess Reply

that movie did make me sob, i can't lie. Reply

Brooklyn!!! Made me want to visit Ireland more than I already did. <3 Reply

I thought she should have ended up with the Irish guy oop Reply

Yeah, even though he showed up over an hour into the movie, I was kind of rooting for him. I thought they were both good choices! Reply

The Italian love interest was so cute Reply

Parent

Omg Brooklyn was so lovely, and I loved that both men were genuinely great picks. I'm glad she did go back to NYC, but I liked that she could have been happy had she stayed.



That bakery lady was such a bitch, but also that is such an accurate representation of some people in those tiny little villages in Ireland and Scotland. Reply

I was so on edge for something shitty to happen in that movie (she got pregnant, her husband would cheat on her, etc.) and I was so relieved everything turned out ok. Reply

Even though it is a TV show, Father Ted >>>>>>> Reply

the eurovision song contest winner that never was Reply

oh fuck i love father ted so much. <3 Reply

yes this always. Reply

I HEAR YOU'RE A RACIST NOW FATHER



Hands down my favourite Father Ted quote Reply

after learning about how strict irelands laws on abortion are all i can say is

fuck ireland Reply

Most Irish people aren't really thrilled with the state of our reproductive health laws tbh. Reply

maybe they should have a referendum on abortion rights. Reply

Just because it's law doesn't mean the Irish people want it to be that way!! Educate yourself, there's a whole movement happening to bring about change and repeal the 8th. Reply

Word Reply

I mean, like, that's not really a very helpful thing to say given there are thousands and thousands of people fighting hard every day to change those laws. Reply

sis a very large portion of irelands population are pushing for this to be changed. more like fuck the irish government. repeal the 8th! Reply

you're right i should have said fuck the ireland goverment

my bad Reply

How dare this list not include this classic: Reply

omg the evil guy in this one scared me as a kid lmfao Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRwPQ0f BY9o/?hl=en I logged in just to reply to this Reply

OMG I never new that was him! Reply

Lmao Reply

The only thing I remember about this movie was that at the end he banished the villain to Ohio or something lmfao Reply

#letswatch #adisneychannelmovie #happystpaddysday 🍀🍀🍀 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Julian Edelman posted this today and I died laughing: Reply

The Commitments! It introduced me Maria Doyle Kennedy so it has a special place in my heart



Boo, it's not even on this list. Reply

right? i was sure it would be here, it's a fucking classic Reply

I should watch that today. In the last year, I've really gotten into the Corrs, and I bought the movie cause Andrea is in it, heh. Reply

It's on Netflix! I just started it right now lol Reply

I was just thinking about The Commitments yesterday, I love that movie sfm. Reply

"About: A thoroughly mind-provoking film about 3 young women who, under tragic circumstances, see themselves cast away to a Magdalene Asylum for young women in 1964. One of many like institutions, the asylums are run like prisons and young girls are forced to do workhouse laundry and hard labor. The asylum, one of many that existed in theocratic Catholic Ireland, is for supposedly 'fallen' women. Here, young girls are imprisoned indefinitely and endure agonizing punishments and a long, harsh working system which leaves them physically drained and mentally damaged. As the girls bond together, it soon becomes clear that the only way out of the Magdalene convent is to escape, but with twisted Sister Bridget running the wing, any chances seem limited... "



sounds like the serious version of suckerpunch Reply

the iconic 1993 film leprechaun starring jennifer aniston is my go to. a cinematic masterpiece. Reply

lmao Reply

Already watched that <3 I love that series! Reply

I love that movie. Reply

warwick davis deserved an oscar tbh. i like back 2 tha hooood too bc it has more leprechaun but the story lacks tbh! Reply

I can't even ironically like it. It was just boring. I wonder why my 8 year old self was afraid to watch it. Reply

