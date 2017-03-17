Jeremy Renner makes an announcement!

celebrities have some of the dumbest social media handles Reply

Renner's isn't too bad. Even Peters is Booboodaddy.

Do I have to have lunch with him?

just come the fuck out already you fuck!

The lunch part of the thing is a dealbreaker. I will take the free trip to Calgary though. But No to lunch or the Comi-Con

never got the memo on where ontd stands on him



do ppl still stan him

no. there is just the one stan. OP i think. some hate him because of his racist and sexist comments and most hate him for his ugliness

good to know i'm a normie when it comes to him then

Oh GOD no, people loathe him now. So that means it'll turn again in like 6 months.

i thought he was about to come out. seriously i feel so bad for men like him, luke evans and bradley fucking cooper (who seems to have serious serious issues). it must be exhausting...this charade

Oh Evans back in the glass closet sis? sigh 😔

i think so. he was with jon kortajarena for a while but he's been quiet for a while now...

I loved that break up b/c Jon was doing the most with his Instagram for weeks. So many thirst traps and "look at me with these beautiful men" posts.



GAVE 👏🏽 ME 👏🏽 LIFE 👏🏽



GAVE 👏🏽 ME 👏🏽 LIFE 👏🏽 Reply

Lowkey, it gave me life too.

icu op

that's an ugly way to use those apple stickers

Okay so now that we know what the losing prize is, what do the winners get?

lmao

god, he sucks.

It would be so awkward hanging out with a celeb for a contest.

Yeah it's just hanging out w/a stranger except there are all these weird expectations on the meeting nty.

Yeah, I think it would be less werid if it was a part of a contest. Like you were donating to a charity, like RDJ does with Ozmaze.

He's ugly yeah yeah he's ugly

I dunno how I'd feel about just chilling with a celeb. It'd be so weird, you have too many expectations of them at that point. Honestly I hope I never meet Chris Pine, I'd probably faint.



Ilu op, hope you get this~



Ilu op, hope you get this~ Reply

his photo ops were $200 at silicon valley comic con last year



the audacity



the audacity Reply

Calgary ComicCon? How random.



ONTD, have you ever won a contest?



YES! Skip to 3:26 and 10:19 for proof. I was so fucking nervous so ignore my face lol...



You're there redhead next to Sofia Bush? You're gorgeous!

With Queen Sophia Bush? You're so lucky! Also, you're really pretty.

I expected the announce to be him quitting Marvel tbh.

ONTD, have you ever won a contest?

I won that trip to Disneyland last year for my family off a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!



ok but why would he choose to hold this contest around the Calgary comic expo? that's my local con and even i think that's a weird choice

Screaming @ no. Not that

Does he have to be there

Well, I won the Hamilton lottery two weeks ago, so that counts!! (Any excuse to boast about that.) I think I'd wanna hang with light of my life Richard Ayoade; I'd just be laughing hysterically the entire time.

OP, you knew what you was doing with that title.

1. Died at the "No. Not that." Because THAT is exactly what I first thought.

2. It's so sad you can hear how the smoking has effected his voice and his face. It makes me sad. Stop smoking people. It's bad for you and stuff. Reply

