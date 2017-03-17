Jeremy Renner makes an announcement!
No. Not that!
Rennerbae is holding a contest in which a fan (and guest?) or two will the flown to the upcoming Calgary comi-con, put in a hotel and best of all a private signing & lunch!
Source
ONTD, have you ever won a constest? Which celebrity would you want to have lunch with?
Rennerbae is holding a contest in which a fan (and guest?) or two will the flown to the upcoming Calgary comi-con, put in a hotel and best of all a private signing & lunch!
Source
ONTD, have you ever won a constest? Which celebrity would you want to have lunch with?
do ppl still stan him
GAVE 👏🏽 ME 👏🏽 LIFE 👏🏽
Ilu op, hope you get this~
the audacity
ONTD, have you ever won a contest?
YES! Skip to 3:26 and 10:19 for proof. I was so fucking nervous so ignore my face lol...
I won that trip to Disneyland last year for my family off a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!
Edited at 2017-03-17 10:51 pm (UTC)
2. It's so sad you can hear how the smoking has effected his voice and his face. It makes me sad. Stop smoking people. It's bad for you and stuff.
I wouldn't want to have lunch with any celeb I really like. most of them are pretty disappointing in person & id rather remain disillusioned. probably just someone whose hustle I admire if they let me pick their brain on their motivation etc. Rihanna maybe? someone like that.