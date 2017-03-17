Tyrese has a message for all the women out there

Just to think this all started over dinner listening to a group of women tear down what they proudly called "#AintshitMen and said men are all stupid and will sleep with and marry damn near anything? Huh?I just feel the need to send a message to all of these "type" of ladies all races of ladies who just think Dudes are just STUPID??....... WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips on's we know eye lash extensions, we know fake hard titties pointing in 4 directions with your ribs showing in the middle? Why so much separation? We know when you got little chicken legs and it leads to and oversized #fake ass you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty - fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils - Sitting across from you and you couldn't even HIDE your weave tracks?? Come on....... IM NOT trying to be mean I'm just sending a message that US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLSHIT and IF He decide to rock with you it's just cause they wanna get one off no one will EVER take you serious like that or really make that move........... Cause you look like a manufactured clown - Some of you have convinced yourself that it's OK cause of how many dudes be trying to get at you...... Please let me explain..... You got your temp fix and you will continue to "attract" men who ONLY want a temporary fix....... Shout to #TeamNatural #TeamSquats and #TeamTakeMeAsIAm - #TeamMatureEnoughToConsiderHarshTruth because you're single doesn't mean you're lonely- know this... Hoes, sluts, tramps are never without a man... You're single cause YOU have standard and know your actual value- I had to rip out a chapter from my New York Times best selling book #MANOLOGY to let y'all know us as MEN are much more aware and smarter than some of you think...... If your beauty has been purchased that's fine.... own it, enjoy it.... Just know that us REAL ones out here see the REAL....