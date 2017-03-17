Riverdale Post: Deleted Scenes, Leaked Episode 8 Clips and Light Spoilers
Riverdale may be on hiatus, but there's still a bunch of stuff out there! A deleted scene featuring Betty and Jughead. Supposedly we'll get some more deleted scenes before the show comes back in another two weeks
Also, a shit ton of leaked scenes from the next episode
Some spoilers (take with grain of salt)
-Pictured are the friends who will help Archie out after Fred's crew leaves the job (Kevin, Moose, Jughead, and some random dude)
- (episode 8) Mr. Cooper wanted Polly to get an abortion. Alice kicks him out, and Polly ends up moving back home.
- (episode 8) We'll find out that FP paid Joaquin to get close to Kevin in order to keep an eye on Sheriff Keller (who still doesn't have a first name)
-episode 9 will see the return of Ethel as well as a plot that involves Archie and Cheryl. I guess Betty and Polly will also butt heads
- (episode 10) Archie throws a house party for Jughead's birthday. The cake will be shaped like a hamburger
- (episode 10) One of the guys at the party will storm out of the house and through the backyard
source/source/source/source
Nice to see her in the clip for ep 8.
Edited at 2017-03-17 09:14 pm (UTC)
wanna feel old?
Re: wanna feel old?
Re: wanna feel old?
this is a teen show
I am a grown woman
why is this happening