Riverdale Post: Deleted Scenes, Leaked Episode 8 Clips and Light Spoilers

I hope one of the deleted scenes released features Valerie saying something. I'm still salty she was sidelined in ep 7 without even uttering anything after having a good amount of screen time in eps 5 and 6.



Nice to see her in the clip for ep 8.



Edited at 2017-03-17 09:14 pm (UTC)

I wish Melody had some lines. Like damn, she's definitely the most minor of characters at this point Reply

Yes, Melody needs more to do. And I want Josie to be more than Veronica's accessory. They gave her background and layers in ep 6, then... nothing. I like Riverdale but they need to figure out how to better juggle all the characters. It made no sense how they 180'd Valerie between eps 6 and 7. Reply

fuck off omg Reply

Oh my god. I never thought about that but yeah, all these characters were born in 2000/2001. Fuuuuck. Reply

Am I allowed to lock a post? Ha, I'm just paranoid because WB put up a copyright claim on my YouTube version of the leaked clips when they'd been up for less than a minute. Reply

why am I attracted to Jughead



this is a teen show



I am a grown woman



why is this happening Reply

Well the actor is 24, so don't feel too bad. I actually think Cole is the oldest of the kids besides the actors who play Josie and Reggie. Reply

the character is supposed to be like 16 or something though right??? idk let me side-eye myself for a bit i can take it Reply

The hiatus is killing me a bit so this was good thanks OP! Reply

Ikr. Yesterday I was like...what do I do? It's Thursday but no Riverdale. How do I occupy this hour of my life? Reply

My friends and I have 'Riverdale Fridays' (cos we're Aussies and time difference and all) and last night we were like '...what...how...??????' We just stayed in our separate houses lol Reply

I love the way Betty adjusts her ponytail everytime ~shits about to go down. Reply

Ikr, the first time she did it I was squealing because it reminded me of Violet from Unfortunate Events. Reply

