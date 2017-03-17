Mila Kunia and Kate McKinnon to star in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Kate McKinnon in talks to star in action-comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' https://t.co/QLfoiLkhaF pic.twitter.com/5nsHHe74C1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2017
- The film is about a woman who teams up with her best friend to complete her ex's mission as she was the only one who knew he was a spy
- Movie will be written and directed by Susanna Fogel who also directed Life Partners
Hmmm, sounds derivative similar to Widows.
I thought this movie was going to go another way.