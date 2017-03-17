Mila Kunia and Kate McKinnon to star in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

I cackled because my bff calls cunnilingus Mila Kunis Reply

Oh





I thought this movie was going to go another way. Reply

are they gonna end up together in the end? Reply

I hope they end up being another type of "friends"... Reply

I mean...they could hardly send up the spy genre better than Spy did so I'll pass. Reply

Spy was so good! Reply

Or like a mix of Widows and Spy. But I can live with having a bunch of women-led heist films and spy comedies. Reply

When is Kate gonna leave SNL? Reply

why would she? it's a good gig for her atm Reply

At some point she's gonna have to leave - she's getting more movie work and eventually it's going to conflict with SNL. Reply

hmm ok. i wish her a good career. she has natural charisma and i like the fact that an out lesbian is doing so well. i do wish there were more butch lesbians getting work in hollywood though- i can only think of lea de laria among the shows/tv i watch Reply

because she's too talented for it Reply

Here for Mila Reply

i hope there are sex scenes between mila and kate Reply

