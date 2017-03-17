Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Mila Kunia and Kate McKinnon to star in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'


  • The film is about a woman who teams up with her best friend to complete her ex's mission as she was the only one who knew he was a spy

  • Movie will be written and directed by Susanna Fogel who also directed Life Partners

Hmmm, sounds derivative similar to Widows.
