I'm still not used to having a cable box yet so I was about to ask when it was coming to Netflix.



Are we having viewing posts? Bc I never remember shows without them lol Reply

Which it would stop getting compared to GoT. It's so much better. Reply

ITA. All comparisons to GoT are so tired. Reply

I haven't yet, for some reason all the links I found are already down or take forever to load 🤔 Reply

Let me know if you find anything... I thought it was supposed to be coming to Netflix for the US soon, but I haven't heard anything since. =/ Reply

*Actually I just found a functioning one but make sure your Adblock is on (ugh I hate having to use sites like this):



Edited at 2017-03-17 10:23 pm (UTC) Oh, wait. You just reminded me that it's on Netflix in my country. But they haven't added the new episode yet either. And it doesn't seem like they've announced a date for it. Guess I'll have to continue my search for a link :/*Actually I just found a functioning one but make sure your Adblock is on (ugh I hate having to use sites like this): https://thevideo.me/0nby4oj272dp Reply

You can watch it on Putlocker. I just did Reply

I liked the premiere! And there's always some nice cinematography and landscape views which I appreciate.



Hild and Uhtred's friendship is great as it is I hope that won't change.



Sven is such a flop son omg, but I like his father tbh mainly because I'm a fan of the actor.



I really enjoyed this episode bc after season 1 all I could remember was how much uhtred frustrated me by getting himself into trouble. This episode kind of helped remind me that those same qualities that get him into trouble also can be his best qualities depending on the situation.



His friendship with hild is terrific and I LOVED the ending with alfred talking to brida and young ragnar. Reply

Glad this is back. I need something to watch. I've watched like every period show ever. Reply

