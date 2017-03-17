March 17th, 2017, 04:12 pm zeysech The Last Kingdom: Series 2 Episode 2 Preview Clip sourcedid anyone watch? I thought it was actually really good. Tagged: television - bbc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
Are we having viewing posts? Bc I never remember shows without them lol
*Actually I just found a functioning one but make sure your Adblock is on (ugh I hate having to use sites like this): https://thevideo.me/0nby4oj272dp
Edited at 2017-03-17 10:23 pm (UTC)
Hild and Uhtred's friendship is great as it is I hope that won't change.
Sven is such a flop son omg, but I like his father tbh mainly because I'm a fan of the actor.
His friendship with hild is terrific and I LOVED the ending with alfred talking to brida and young ragnar.
Glad this is back. I need something to watch. I've watched like every period show ever.
Really excited to see more of Aethelflaed and Uhtred and Hild have great chemistry. I wonder if they're gonna make her a lover to Uhtred first before he and Gisela become a thing