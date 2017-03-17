US Hockey Women's National Team to Boycott World Championships (Defending Gold Medalists)
US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/LYphd7uT38— Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) March 15, 2017
While many headlines focus on their plea for compensation they are equally concerned with having more games, having marketing for such games, tournaments, appearances and victory tours (they medal a lot), having a better / more robust development system for girls and equivalent support overall (insurance, equipment, etc)
According attorney Dee Spagnuolo, players want 3 main things 1)Compensation 2)Increased programming 3)Support for marketing/PR @TheIceGarden— Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 15, 2017
Although the decision to boycott a tournament may seem hasty the USWNT has been after these changes for ~14 months / attained lawyers in February 2016.
Knight on why now: "We were sick of sitting around the same table and discussing the same issues and getting upset over the same pettiness."— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 16, 2017
After being met with such grandstanding / dismissiveness maybe it should not be a surprise that USA Hockey made a public ass of themselves and issued a statement that said that the US Women's Olympic Team stood to earn $85,000 over the Olympic cycle.
However what USA Hockey actually offers is $20,000 ($6,000 in the six months leading up to the Olympics where they are "in-residence" and up to $14,000 depending on a bronze, silver or gold medal)
The other ~$60,000 would come from the US Olympic Committee
The US Women's National Team responds to statement by @usahockey pic.twitter.com/TboOPnyBvc— Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 15, 2017
Without responding to USWNT breakdown of the $85,000 USA Hockey began searching for an alternative team for the Worlds instead of resuming negotiations
Of course team USA came correct and had already informed the U-18 girls (and some parents) of their decision to boycott before the fact and stayed in contact with them on Thursday when USA Hockey attempted to field another team and gave the boycotting senior team a 5:00 pm deadline to make it known if they would be playing.
This is what a captain looks like. This is what a leader looks like. And this is the kind of person who is 1000% the heart of USA Hockey. pic.twitter.com/xCZePbDmDn— Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 17, 2017
Statement from US Women's National Hockey Team as @usahockey plans to field an alternative team, instead of negotiate. pic.twitter.com/XfR36Ajlb1— Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 16, 2017
Current Resolution: None
1. @usahockey spokesman Dave Fischer just told me deadline for women to declare World Champs intentions “never meant to be line in sand."— Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017
2. Fischer: “Our efforts will continue to come to resolution so players we have selected can play.”— Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017
3. Women’s national team has not wavered from resolve to boycott unless players get more equitable chunk of support revenue. On we go— Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017
Also the NWHL will be streaming its finals (tomorrow) and semi-finals (tonight) on the ABC app & (news) website
#IsobelCupPlayoffs Games to stream LIVE on @ABC via https://t.co/10WDao5Pn2 and ABC News App.— NWHL (@NWHL) March 16, 2017
MORE: https://t.co/pd8wVJUJnl pic.twitter.com/ZdL4l9k4uz
