US Hockey Women's National Team to Boycott World Championships (Defending Gold Medalists)

US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/LYphd7uT38 — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) March 15, 2017

According attorney Dee Spagnuolo, players want 3 main things 1)Compensation 2)Increased programming 3)Support for marketing/PR @TheIceGarden — Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 15, 2017

Knight on why now: "We were sick of sitting around the same table and discussing the same issues and getting upset over the same pettiness." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 16, 2017

And that is once every four years.

The US Women's National Team responds to statement by @usahockey pic.twitter.com/TboOPnyBvc — Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 15, 2017

This is what a captain looks like. This is what a leader looks like. And this is the kind of person who is 1000% the heart of USA Hockey. pic.twitter.com/xCZePbDmDn — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 17, 2017

Statement from US Women's National Hockey Team as @usahockey plans to field an alternative team, instead of negotiate. pic.twitter.com/XfR36Ajlb1 — Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) March 16, 2017

1. @usahockey spokesman Dave Fischer just told me deadline for women to declare World Champs intentions “never meant to be line in sand." — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017

2. Fischer: “Our efforts will continue to come to resolution so players we have selected can play.” — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017

3. Women’s national team has not wavered from resolve to boycott unless players get more equitable chunk of support revenue. On we go — Philip Hersh (@olyphil) March 16, 2017