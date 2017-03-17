Donald Trump Once Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel
In an interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Liam Payne revealed that he and his bandmates were once kicked out of a hotel by Donald Trump for not agreeing to meet one of his daughters (presumably Tiffany).
"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn't believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager, and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up,' and I was like, 'no,' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York, we can't really go outside. New York is ruthless for us."
"So he was like, "Okay, then I don't want you in my hotel. So we had to leave."
source
Edited at 2017-03-17 08:56 pm (UTC)
More likely than Tiffany lbr
lol, he don't give a shit about her
It must have been his daughter-wife
https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/3
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/972
Yeah... I'd rather sleep than go meet anyone with the last name Trump. If Trump wanted his daughter to meet the boys so bad he could have paid for a ticket and backstage passes like everyone else.
Ugh. The guy pretending to be president is a giant toddler. And even saying that makes me feel like I'm insulting toddlers.
Also stan bg with actual good music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZjt_sA
His behaviour with Merkel today was just the kind of thing this whiny man-baby does. Fucking pathetic nitwit.
b) one of the articles I read said this was around 4AM. why the hell does this man never sleep????
But, I mean, that is the only time 1d guys slept from what I saw so, probably.
And idek. Apparently old people often have problems sleeping but at least most of them just watch the weather channel until it's time to get up.