Donald Trump Once Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel

soooo does ivanka still stan for boybands (which would be the one #relatable thing about her tbh) or did he actually gaf about something tiff maples wanted for once?



it's gotta be Ivanka - no way he would do shit for the other daughter Reply

I'd bet it was Ivanka trying to get her kids to meet 1D



More likely than Tiffany lbr Reply

...I may have to stan One Direction now. Reply

Trump is just absurdly unprofessional. Reply

trump seems like a child throwing tantrums. it must be burning him up that no celebs like him and much of the press hates his ass Reply

and that like 10 people are showing up for his rallies now, and that number is only gonna decrease cause his policies will literally kill his supporters. Reply

the roe effect but for old poor trump voters who die because they dont have health insurance Reply

Is this true? Obviously not 10 but if less people are going to his rallies it gives me hope that he has no chance at being reelected since my pessimistic ass still doesn't think he'll be impeached. Reply

Fewer people for sure, yeah. His rallies post-election have all been quite small, even the big one was small compared to the protests. His approval ratings are still really high among his voters though. Reply

Of course he did. Reply

team nobody they're all racist trash Reply

(presumably Tiffany)



lol, he don't give a shit about her



It must have been his daughter-wife Reply

lmao at the thought of Ivanka stanning 1D

why were they there in the first place Reply

Well 1D are assholes anyway. Remember when the Empire State Building roasted one of these rats. Reply

Link meeee Reply

Idk how to link here properly and I can't find the actual ONTD post which was glorious but here's some articles:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/3 17626/liam-payne-apologises-to-staff-at-t he-empire-state-building-after-twitter-r ow/



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/972 20283.html Reply

Trump really is the ultimate toddler man. "You won't meet my daughter? Then FINE! *stomps foot* YOU CAN'T STAY IN MY HOTEL!!!" What a big effing baby.



Yeah... I'd rather sleep than go meet anyone with the last name Trump. If Trump wanted his daughter to meet the boys so bad he could have paid for a ticket and backstage passes like everyone else. Reply

It ain't Tiffany, Trump didn't acknowledge her existence (and still really doesn't) until a year ago. Reply

Ugh. The guy pretending to be president is a giant toddler. And even saying that makes me feel like I'm insulting toddlers. Ugh. The guy pretending to be president is a giant toddler. And even saying that makes me feel like I'm insulting toddlers. Reply

Yeah, toddlers have the capacity for kindness, friendship, compassion etc none of which the orange fool will never have. Reply

can't believe i stanned 1d smh Reply

Watch out, Drumpf, even Russia can't save you from the Larries. Reply

Loool no surprise there. He would. Reply

Also stan bg with actual good music



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZjt_sA 2eso Ewww Trump wants to fuck his own daughter and yet he was elected president wtfAlso stan bg with actual good music Reply

aww, ONTD got me into them! I love their dancing and extra-ness.

What a pathetic, tantrum throwing, child. I'm deeply ashamed he is the "president" of the US.



His behaviour with Merkel today was just the kind of thing this whiny man-baby does. Fucking pathetic nitwit. Reply

Yaasssss @ these Tiff Maples/Vanks jokes, A+ fam! Reply

a) now that liberals got directioners we're saved

b) one of the articles I read said this was around 4AM. why the hell does this man never sleep???? Reply

Wtf?! 4 am?? He's ridiculous Reply

It's not sourced but they wrote: "Apparently, the band were asleep (it was like 4am, give them a break!) when Trump rang their manager and requested they come down to meet her."

But, I mean, that is the only time 1d guys slept from what I saw so, probably.



And idek. Apparently old people often have problems sleeping but at least most of them just watch the weather channel until it's time to get up. Reply

Trump's cheeto puff face ass would Reply

My boss was telling us all how when he was in college he was a bartender at the plaza hotel. Trump bought it while he was working there and told everyone that he was going to throw them the greatest staff Christmas party ever, as long as all the female members of staff were willing to dress up like bunny girls......no shit. They said no thanks, so Trump just brought in a ton of girls dressed up as bunny girls to walk round all night. The female members of staff were all like really? Is this the 50s? While of course the men just ogled the girls all night. Reply

Well according to that Buzzfeed article I read today about why Trump thinks everyone is spying on him (TLDR version, it's because he spies on everyone himself) he spies on people in his hotels and blabs their secrets so guess they dodged a bullet. Reply

No wonder Niall seems to hate him. Fuck Trump. Reply

lol ofc they stayed at a trump hotel these flops taste rip Reply

