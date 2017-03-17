Donald Trump Once Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel



In an interview with Rollacoaster magazine, Liam Payne revealed that he and his bandmates were once kicked out of a hotel by Donald Trump for not agreeing to meet one of his daughters (presumably Tiffany).

"Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn't believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager, and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up,' and I was like, 'no,' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York, we can't really go outside. New York is ruthless for us."

"So he was like, "Okay, then I don't want you in my hotel. So we had to leave."

