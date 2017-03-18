Beauty and the Beast eyeing to break March opening weekend record




Projected to earn as much as $175M this weekend in the US (with a $60-62M Friday) to smash Batman v. Superman's March opening weekend record of $166M.
Could become Emma Watson's highest opening film breaking HPDH2's opening weekend of $169.2M.
Has so far earned $16.3M in Thursday night previews and $11.5M in Thursday international market debut.

source

Are you watching BATB this weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: