Beauty and the Beast eyeing to break March opening weekend record
Box office: #BeautyAndTheBeast waltzing to huge $165M-$170M bow https://t.co/ov6VlOAuQS pic.twitter.com/xyPInJrhiQ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2017
Projected to earn as much as $175M this weekend in the US (with a $60-62M Friday) to smash Batman v. Superman's March opening weekend record of $166M.
Could become Emma Watson's highest opening film breaking HPDH2's opening weekend of $169.2M.
Has so far earned $16.3M in Thursday night previews and $11.5M in Thursday international market debut.
source
Are you watching BATB this weekend, ONTD?
But yeah it's really not shocking that this'll make a shit-ton of money lol.
hell no
I didn't like the song at first, it took a few listens, but it's nice to me now
I also saw Get Out a week and a half ago I think? I don't know but I saw it recently and oh my gooood
[Spoiler (click to open)] I didn't realize the gardener (I can't remember his name right now) was the grandpa and him running to Chris was because of losing his spot in (or losing to Jesse Owens, I can't remember) the olympics
I like to switch up my different Céline icons a bit sometimes haha
But I try not to do it often because I don't want people to get confused lol
Your Martha icon always cracks me up
YESSS I just listened to this song this afternoon! I don't really care about the rest of the soundtrack but I had to check it out for Céline. <3
Re: Get Out
now I wanna see it again lol
well, I guess I shouldn't be surprised.
not gonna see this one in theatres. i'll prob check it out streaming later but I can't do the singing. my weekend plans include sushi and starting Into the Badlands.