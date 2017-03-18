Beauty and the Beast eyeing to break March opening weekend record

Lol I'm not spending $15 on this shit, I'll wait until it comes on my HTV for free. Reply

ONTD will go see BATB just as soon as they're done with Iron Fist. Reply

wtf people are planning to watch that trash iron fist? yikes Reply

I was mostly kidding but I'm sure there'll be one or two. I'm pleasantly surprised we haven't had a post yet. Reply

I am. But maybe I'll watch on some third party illegal stream. I'm not happy with all the shitty things about it, but I loved the other three shows and I don't want to be lost for Defenders. Reply

I personally have no real interest in it, but I'm waiting to hear if there will be any important plot threads in later episodes that lead up the Defenders. If that's the case, I might skim those. Or I'll just read spoilers. I haven't decided yet. Reply

i planned to watch it for lewis tan since i thought they were making him like the second lead because he posts about the show on twitter all the time but apparently he's just the villain? wtf. he was considered for the lead and should have gotten it. i hope he does well and the others suck tbh. Reply

I'm already waiting for the posts and the inevitable "it was my grandmother's dying wish to watch Gentrification: The Show" comments Reply

God bless Dr. Strange for exposing that level of hypocrisy in ONTD. Reply

"And while i'm at the theater, might as well buy my Ghost in the Shell tickets early! #WhiteSisterhood" Reply

I honestly couldn't even finish Jessica Jones lmao. I have no desire to see these marvel shows. I get excited about it and then my interest levels in it sink. Reply

ONTD was tearing Frozen apart before it came out and stanning for it after. Reply

My family seemed upset that it came out this week, as if I'm still seven years old and desperate to see Emma butcher my fave songs on a giant screen right away. I mean.... do they know I'm fine with waiting for it to go on digital demand?? Because I am!!!



But yeah it's really not shocking that this'll make a shit-ton of money lol.



Edited at 2017-03-17 08:57 pm (UTC)

I feel like these records are meaningless now that movie tickets cost like $15 for 3D and even more for imax & other theatre perks. Every year it seems a new film breaks the record. Record sales records are way more impressive. Reply

Exactly. And some theaters even RAISE their prices when a big ticket movie like this or Kong comes out. Reply

Regular movie tickets cost like $11 now too. Reply

Where do you live where tickets are $11? They're approaching $15 where I'm at. Reply

yeah, it's like $13 for a regular priced ticket here. Reply

I think Batman vs Superman was in both 3D and IMAX. Not sure about the first Hunger Games. Reply

lol I find it so hilarious that this musical has been marketed without any actual clips of people singing haha Reply

Are you watching BATB this weekend, ONTD?



hell no Reply

i don't care about this film either way Reply

I feel my childhood being thrown in front of an incoming train with the success of this movie. Reply

Not interested. The trailer was enough. I've read on Rotten Tomatoes that it's a faithful adaptation but maybe too faithful (such that it's pointless that it was made). Reply

I'm going to go see it. I'm apprehensive but I hope it'll be decent. Reply

No not if someone paid me cash... well maybe they just opened a naf naf near me I'm really hungry. I don't think anyone is paying people so no. Reply

Nah I'm not interested whatsoever. Reply

I didn't like the song at first, it took a few listens, but it's nice to me now







I also saw Get Out a week and a half ago I think? I don't know but I saw it recently and oh my gooood



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I didn't realize the gardener (I can't remember his name right now) was the grandpa and him running to Chris was because of losing his spot in (or losing to Jesse Owens, I can't remember) the olympics Not this weekend but I'm going to see it with my best friend who's been dying to see it. I also want to hear Celine's song on the credits hahaI didn't like the song at first, it took a few listens, but it's nice to me nowI also saw Get Out a week and a half ago I think? I don't know but I saw it recently and oh my gooood Reply

new celine icon? or are you another celine stan? Reply

*Adele voice* Hello..It's me



I like to switch up my different Céline icons a bit sometimes haha

But I try not to do it often because I don't want people to get confused lol



Your Martha icon always cracks me up Reply

Get Out is soooo good. I can't stop thinking about it. :D



YESSS I just listened to this song this afternoon! I don't really care about the rest of the soundtrack but I had to check it out for Céline. <3 Reply

i saw get out today (only just came out in my country) and i'm in love Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] omggg you're fucking me up, I didn't even think to connect the two! nice catch.



now I wanna see it again lol Reply

I haven't even seen Cinderella yet haha soooooooo not looking likely I'll see this Reply

I saw that way after it came out on DVD. It was underwhelming, but it also didn't have an annoying promo tour so I found it harmless/forgettable. Reply

DVD??? Who are you, Laura Ingalls?? Bluray or BUST haha



Reply

Cinderella was good. I thought Lily James was very charming as Cinderella. I wouldn't watch it again tho. I just see no point in these remakes. Reply

