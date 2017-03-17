Mako

Patrick Stewart Just Came Out As A Medical Marijuana Patient And Advocate



"Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products, which I was advised might help the ortho-arthritis in both my hands,” Sir Patrick wrote in a statement expressing support for Oxford University's plans to launch a landmark medical marijuana study.

“I purchased an ointment, spray and edibles. The ointment, while providing some relief from the discomfort, was too greasy to use during daytime and so I only use it at night,” he wrote. ‘I have had no negative side effects from this treatment and the alternative would have been to continue taking NSAID’s, Advil, Aleve and Naproxen, which are known to be harsh on the liver and to cause acid reflux."

