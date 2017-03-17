Patrick Stewart Just Came Out As A Medical Marijuana Patient And Advocate
"Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products, which I was advised might help the ortho-arthritis in both my hands,” Sir Patrick wrote in a statement expressing support for Oxford University's plans to launch a landmark medical marijuana study.
“I purchased an ointment, spray and edibles. The ointment, while providing some relief from the discomfort, was too greasy to use during daytime and so I only use it at night,” he wrote. ‘I have had no negative side effects from this treatment and the alternative would have been to continue taking NSAID’s, Advil, Aleve and Naproxen, which are known to be harsh on the liver and to cause acid reflux."
Source
let all people in need medicate with cannabis/marijuana 2k17. it would especially help folks with chronic pain. just do it already @everygovernment
Of course he's a republican and since medical marijuana/marijuana legalization is a "liberal" thing he was just being contrarian I think.
I don't touch edibles though because I will absolutely overdo it every time, I'm a very snacky person and obviously... munchies...
Spray though? New to me.
please tell me how that will deal with all the pain I have that has nothing to do with inflammation
