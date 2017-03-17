Patrick Stewart Just Came Out As A Medical Marijuana Patient And Advocate

I need a pot post in my life right now. Reply

That ointment sounds like something my mom could use. Reply

this is the kinda wank i can get into



let all people in need medicate with cannabis/marijuana 2k17. it would especially help folks with chronic pain. just do it already @everygovernment Reply

IA. I've yet to see anyone come up with a good reason not to. Reply

lol my dad is a legit stoner and he's against legalization because he thinks it'll cost too much to implement laws surrounding it. I told him it's so much more expensive for the court system to deal with people who are caught with a little bit of pot, but he's wouldn't listen to that.



Of course he's a republican and since medical marijuana/marijuana legalization is a "liberal" thing he was just being contrarian I think.



Edited at 2017-03-17 09:00 pm (UTC)

NFL players are lobbying for this, and it seems like the League is making their case for them by exposing how teams are basically pumping players full of strong pain pills. Reply

ic this commnt catering 2 me Reply

today's my day off and i'm about to go smoke a bowl right now tbh! Reply

marijuana is a form of addiction. jk Reply

Now Patrick Stewart is at the top of my "celebs I wanna get high with" list. Reply

Same here lol Reply

I've used an ointment too and he's right, that shit's greasy. But maybe there's a good non greasy version out there. I still use it because it works wonders on my back/neck. It helps my cramps too. It's great stuff.



I don't touch edibles though because I will absolutely overdo it every time, I'm a very snacky person and obviously... munchies...



Spray though? New to me. Reply

Im going to be so pissed that we will most likely never see Picard show up in Star Trek again. I want to see what he and everyone else is up to. Stupid Discovery being set in the damn past, those mofos. Reply

Don't care about the pot, but have you seen him with his new foster pitbull on Instagram. It's so cute, he can't stop posting about her. His reaction when she arrived was adorable:







Edited at 2017-03-17 08:55 pm (UTC)

I hadn't but I loved pitties, this made my day <3 She looks like such an angel. Reply

So cute!!! Reply

I didn't know he had an IG, shiiiiiiiiiit.



Edited at 2017-03-17 08:59 pm (UTC)

There's a subreddit dedicated to him and Ginger called r/pitandpat and it's everything. Reply

MY HEAAARTTTTT Reply

I wish this shit was available here in the uk, I don't like taking paracetamol bc I love my liver, and I'm not supposed to take nsaids bc I have asthma and opioids would be overkill. Reply

You could try turmeric pills. I know that sounds a bit like nonsense but I developed an allergy to ibuprofen a few years back and I get terrible menstrual cramps. Tylenol has never helped with them and I always relied on Naproxen or Advil. After my allergy developed I turned to turmeric pills (a relative takes them as part of her rheumatoid arthritis routine) and they actually help! I basically take them before and during my period and I genuinely don't get cramps anymore. There's been a lot of studies on turmeric's anti-inflammatory effects and I'm pretty much sold tbh. Reply

yeah yeah I know all about the miracle of turmeric



please tell me how that will deal with all the pain I have that has nothing to do with inflammation Reply

I kinda love that he and Sir Ian don't give a holy fuck anymore in their old age. Reply

i'm more scared about prescription pills than pot. Is it true Americans have a huge prescription pill addiction problem? Wont be surprised if these pills are made to be addicting Reply

Yeah. Opiates are fucking horrible here. Pain pills are pushed on doctors by big pharma, and a bunch of people end up addicted, and then end up using heroin, and then end up using methadone to help break the addiction. It's like a fucking cycle of money for big pharma. Reply

also #oscarforpatrickstewartinlogan!!



he was so so magnificent in logan. i really hope fox makes a push for a nom Reply

I hope so too - Stewart's always been magnificent but he was heartbreaking in Logan. Reply

I don't smoke very often but it does wonders for my chronic pain tbh Reply

