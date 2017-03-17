Mayim Bialik Defends Being a Feminist & a Zionist



In a post on her website Grok Nation, Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik responded to Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour's recent claims that a person cannot be both a feminist and a Zionist.

"Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel. I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist...

There are Zionists who are critical of certain Israeli policies and those who are not; there are Zionists who are anti-occupation and there are Zionists who are pro-settlement; and there are Zionists who fall between these extremes. The definitions of Zionism and feminism are not in conflict with each other. At all...

Are there things that happen in Israel and the Palestinian territories which cause pain and suffering to women? Absolutely. And being a Zionist doesn’t mean a definitional indifference to this suffering, especially of Palestinian women and children...

Ultimately, for a feminist activist – or any activist – to place the blame for policies made by a few people on the entire entity of Zionism and all who are committed to the idea of a Jewish state is irresponsible. It’s disgusting, it’s insulting, and it’s wrong...

As a feminist Zionist, I can’t believe I am being asked to choose or even defend my religious, historical and cultural identity."

