Mayim Bialik Defends Being a Feminist & a Zionist
In a post on her website Grok Nation, Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik responded to Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour's recent claims that a person cannot be both a feminist and a Zionist.
"Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel. I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist...
There are Zionists who are critical of certain Israeli policies and those who are not; there are Zionists who are anti-occupation and there are Zionists who are pro-settlement; and there are Zionists who fall between these extremes. The definitions of Zionism and feminism are not in conflict with each other. At all...
Are there things that happen in Israel and the Palestinian territories which cause pain and suffering to women? Absolutely. And being a Zionist doesn’t mean a definitional indifference to this suffering, especially of Palestinian women and children...
Ultimately, for a feminist activist – or any activist – to place the blame for policies made by a few people on the entire entity of Zionism and all who are committed to the idea of a Jewish state is irresponsible. It’s disgusting, it’s insulting, and it’s wrong...
As a feminist Zionist, I can’t believe I am being asked to choose or even defend my religious, historical and cultural identity."
emily shire claims that feminists do not accommodate zionists lmao (k she's wrong- because liberal feminism often demonizes palestinian resistance to israel and some major orgs are zionist)
"Implying that mass incarceration is analogous to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is analogous to Donald Trump’s desire to build a wall along the Mexican border is simplistic at best." LMAO
"I will remain a proud feminist, but I see no reason I should have to sacrifice my Zionism for the sake of my feminism." OK sis
Zionism is a BELIEF.
You can be a Palestinian and be against how things are.
What even is this response?