Michael Rosenbaum Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Get those Marvel checks, Lex

Lex <3 Wally <3

It looks like he's missing all his teeth in that shot. :I

ben affleck wishes he had half the range tbh

lol yes. "poor mans ben affleck", pft. Rosenbaum is the superior of the two. Not as big of a bank account or an oscar on the shelf, but tomato/tomahto.

hence "poor man's"

this delusion

Didn't occur to me til now that he also would have been great as Star Lord, in theory.

weird to see this because I was just thinking about him yesterday & I haven't heard anything about him since smallville ended

He's had 2 TV shows (both lasted 2 or 3 seasons each), some small film roles, and dabbling in stand up comedy.

a comedian?? I never would have guessed haha. glad he's doing things here & there. I never hear about tom welling either. I just figured they made their money & were ready to be low key.

lmao i was also just thinking about him yesterday and also was like 'damn where did he go?' our impact tbh

Also, James Gunn & Mike are buddies. He should have put him in the first one, but i guess now he has the clout to throw in his friends.

Poor man's Ben Affleck?

Rude!



Rude! Reply

i call 'em as i see 'em ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I used to want him and Tom Welling to fuck on Smallville, they had good chemistry.

the best part is that they knew fans wanted that and sometimes they played up

lol Clex <3 <3

Poor man's Ben Affleck?! Nah.

Edited at 2017-03-17 08:11 pm (UTC)

God. I so wish there'd been a Lex spin-off show.

he looks like Groot in that pic

the fuck you say ..poor man get out.

Yay for Michael!

Stallone wtf for man Reply

HFT

he's the only thing that kept me watching smallville after season 6. I stopped watching completely after he left.



THE ONE TRUE LEX! Reply

James Gunn confirmed yesterday on Adam Carolla's podcast



Well, it's the #1 podcast in the world and Adam employs over 20 people with that alone, so Michael made the right choice imo!!!



(I was so attracted to him as Lex. Not even a little sorry.) Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/69 826125.html



One of the greatest, most baffling ONTD inside jokes of all time imo. One of the greatest, most baffling ONTD inside jokes of all time imo. Reply

