ot3

Michael Rosenbaum Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2




-James Gunn confirmed yesterday on Adam Carolla's podcast that the poor man's Ben Affleck had been cast.
-It's unknown who he's playing but it is an established character.
-Sylvester Stallone is also in the movie for some reason?

source

tumblr_o0tpslcVcJ1v3ym88o1_400
Tagged: , ,