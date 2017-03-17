Michael Rosenbaum Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Michael Rosenbaum Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: https://t.co/f8u7bWvHZX pic.twitter.com/Q9tZSL6w4d— The Marvel Report (@TheMarvelReport) March 17, 2017
-James Gunn confirmed yesterday on Adam Carolla's podcast that the poor man's Ben Affleck had been cast.
-It's unknown who he's playing but it is an established character.
-Sylvester Stallone is also in the movie for some reason?
Didn't occur to me til now that he also would have been great as Star Lord, in theory.
Rude!
Yay for Michael!
Stallone wtf for man
he's the only thing that kept me watching smallville after season 6. I stopped watching completely after he left.
THE ONE TRUE LEX!
Well, it's the #1 podcast in the world and Adam employs over 20 people with that alone, so Michael made the right choice imo!!!
(I was so attracted to him as Lex. Not even a little sorry.)
One of the greatest, most baffling ONTD inside jokes of all time imo.