Beauty and the Beast Director Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Little Mermaid Pitch
Earlier this month Lindsay Lohan wrote the following message on instagram:
"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid. @disney approve that. #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios."
Bill Condon was asked about this and he gave the following response:
"It was sweet, it was very sweet of her. I hope she gets to make that movie. [Laughs.] I feel like I was so lucky in getting this crown jewel [The Beauty and the Beast], but I'll go see her in Little Mermaid, absolutely."
Would you cast Lindsay Lohan as the star of your 300 million dollar budget film, ONTD?
I do hope she makes a breakthrough but until then... yeah. :/
Did I miss the roundup? D:
It's definitely a lot easier for men to be accepted back into Hollywood than women (i.e. Penn, Gibson, etc.)
These people work hard and take their careers seriously. LINDSAY DOESN'T WANT TO! She wants the fame without the work and has proven that she cannot be trusted. She had a ridiculous amount of chances and she shat on every single one of them. Her damn fault.
You know at the first table read she would insist that Ariel smoked cigarettes, and she wouldn't come out of her trailer until they recast whatever nobody they hire to be the prince, and replace him with Jared Leto
I mean the second movie will take place underwater, just film that real quick.
I thought she retired from acting.
It's so very sad
She can also be the parent or step-parent on some crappy CW show.
EDIT: oh, and the appropriate reaction here is
