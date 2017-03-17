Beauty and the Beast Director Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Little Mermaid Pitch

The overall budget for BATB is actually 300 million, including promotion. But yeah no, I would not have her be the star of that lol. Reply

Thanks, fixed.



I do hope she makes a breakthrough but until then... yeah. :/ Reply

The Budget is $150 million. Reply

Again, this is including marketing as well. It's been listed in the NYtimes interview with Bill Condon. Reply

Awkwaaaard.



Did I miss the roundup? D: Reply

I finally deleted her off twitter and IG makes me sad because while she's down Robert Downey jr is enjoying success which is ridiculous. Also i cant believe Emma Stone turned out to get the oscar before her (Love both but it almost feels like she swipped it from her IMO) /dontcomeatme Reply

IDK what's ridiculous, RDJ made the effort to better himself. If Lindsay Lohan actually pulled through and showed she could star in independent films without risking the production she'd probably have a chance of getting a comeback. Reply

I think one of the biggest lies we've been told is that Lindsay Lohan was once a great actress. She was once a passable actress with charisma and stage presence. She will never come back based on her acting ability. Reply

RDJ got better tho. How is that ridiculous? Emma Stone and Lindsay are not competing for the same roles and never will. Reply

She's someone who might benefit from complete detachment from her family so that she can get better. But she probably won't (or can't)



It's definitely a lot easier for men to be accepted back into Hollywood than women (i.e. Penn, Gibson, etc.) Reply

I don't see how it's ridiculous.

These people work hard and take their careers seriously. LINDSAY DOESN'T WANT TO! She wants the fame without the work and has proven that she cannot be trusted. She had a ridiculous amount of chances and she shat on every single one of them. Her damn fault. Reply

why compare her to rdj when she's clearly corey feldman? Reply

Multiple people - including OPRAH - have given her second, third, and fourth chances, and she's blown them. I don't see the comparison. Reply

I don't understand this comment Reply

They should let her do a Disney Channel production of the film Reply

lmao Disney Channel probably wouldn't let her on the lot for a Freaky Friday reunion special, let alone have her own movie...



You know at the first table read she would insist that Ariel smoked cigarettes, and she wouldn't come out of her trailer until they recast whatever nobody they hire to be the prince, and replace him with Jared Leto



Edited at 2017-03-17 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

put her in Descendants as Ariel with Eric and her daughter.



I mean the second movie will take place underwater, just film that real quick. Reply

Why are you posting a photo from her Donatella Versace lifetime movie to try to prove that she isn't acting???? Reply

Didn't this guy attack her in that hotel room? Reply

Can you unkindly fuck off? Reply

I'm confused as to why this is a "fuck off" offence... It's snark towards Lindsay Lohan's poor life choices... Reply

Keep checking for me. Reply

At first I thought he was directing it and was being shady going "Well i'll watch it if you make that movie yourself without my involvement" Reply

his comment is basically him being like you sweet, summer child...good luck booking this movie you speak of. Reply

Oh man 😕I wish he wouldn't have said anything



It's so very sad Reply

In 2002? Definitely. But Ariel is 16 and Lilo hasn't been 16 in 30 years. Reply

lmao Lindsay skipped 16 and went right to 35 and the years have added up from there Reply

Exactly. Even if you took out her personal issues, she's just too old for that part and looks it. Reply

she needs something big-ish. Maybe a supporting in a superhero flick or a serious drama a la Georgia Rule Reply

I think she should look for TV work, maybe try to reach out to Ryan Murphy.



She can also be the parent or step-parent on some crappy CW show. Reply

lmao it would be like when Jenna Maroney was on Gossip Girl and thought she was cast as the daughter but really it was the mother who died of old age Reply

She can be on Riverdale as Archie or Cheryl's druggie cousin lmao. Reply

Ryan Murphy would be good fit for her Reply

she wont be booking those kinds of jobs anymore. time for her and her fans to face reality Reply

EDIT: oh, and the appropriate reaction here is







Yikes. Well, I guess that was a nice way to put it...? Her desperation stopped being funny to me a long time ago; now it's just profoundly uncomfortable. I was browsing her Twitter a while back and saw that she was holding a contest to give away a cardboard cut-out of herself to a fan...I just had to nope right outta there.

EDIT: oh, and the appropriate reaction here is

Reply

I hadn't thought about it before but Belle and Ariel are around the same age, right? realizing that I never knew how old Belle was, or maybe they mentioned it in the songs and I never knew. but still, even if she had had everything going for her, I don't think she'd be right for the role. the response has me cringing though. Reply

dead Reply

What a polite way to say no. Reply

Wear black if Hollywood forgave your abusive, unhinged behavior and never allowed you to miss out on getting work pic.twitter.com/F1nOoneL5R — bella vita (@drugproblem) March 15, 2017

Reply

Mel Gibson's comeback pisses me off so much. Reply

I mean, I get the sentiment, but all of these people have some sort of talent to back up their shady forgiveness Reply

oh i thought this one was the chris brown one. Reply

