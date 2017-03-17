The Secret To Ashley Graham’s Body Confidence
her own secrets for maintaining a self-confidence equilibrium.
“This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time. I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’”
“Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life. You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ - but it is really about how you handle your situation.”
she sympathises with young girls experiencing negativity or body shaming.
“Nothing’s actually surprised me. I’ve lived exactly what they’re living. I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life,”
“It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in. Every kid is going to go through the same thing. Having more role models, more women who are like ‘Yeah, I have cellulite. Yeah, it’s even on my arms, not just my legs. My butt is a really bizarre shape but you know what, whatever, I’m just going to go rock it.’ I think if we had more role models like that, who were really just speaking their truth about their body and the skin that they’re in, then maybe young America would be different.”
what rly helped me is being a life-drawing model. it's not for everyone, but i've been on the other side of the canvas so long, when i get up on the podium i don't worry abt what ppl think, bc i know what artists think when drawing. i've never once thought nasty things abt the ppl i was drawing. and even if i'm not attractive enough for society to call me pretty, artists are v into different bodies. one of my favourite compliments was from a girl who came up to tell me "you have a beautiful body" after a session, and that was just rly sweet, esp bc i've never been heavier. but it's my job, i'm getting paid for it, and if s/b doesn't like what my body looks like, they can gtfo and find a different person to draw.
I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’
like honestly can we stop with the narrative that all women hate their size and people are ~surprised when you don't as if you kind of should?
I'm sure everyone has something they like less in their appearance but I know so many women (including myself) who don't have their size on that list.
This woman is GORGEOUS. No further questions.
Um. She's fucking gorgeous?
It's all well and good but I hate my body and my looks. I am not an attractive person. So I just can't be like "I love you pregnant looking stomach"
When you look like a fat swollen thumb, not so much.