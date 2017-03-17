The Secret To Ashley Graham’s Body Confidence

You can keep your opinions about @theashleygraham’s body to yourself, she seriously isn’t interested: https://t.co/gg2DXgpsHR pic.twitter.com/1JH8PvR7xv — VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) 17 mars 2017

“This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time. I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’”“Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life. You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ - but it is really about how you handle your situation.”“Nothing’s actually surprised me. I’ve lived exactly what they’re living. I’ve lived the torment of the names. I’ve lived the torment of boyfriends breaking up with me because they were afraid I was going to be too fat later in life,”“It’s the same cycle, it doesn’t matter what generation we are in. Every kid is going to go through the same thing. Having more role models, more women who are like ‘Yeah, I have cellulite. Yeah, it’s even on my arms, not just my legs. My butt is a really bizarre shape but you know what, whatever, I’m just going to go rock it.’ I think if we had more role models like that, who were really just speaking their truth about their body and the skin that they’re in, then maybe young America would be different.”