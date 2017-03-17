why does the mummy in this one look so bad?? the arnold vosloo one in the ninetees was scarier!! here for tom's crazy stunts, female leads and russell.

TOM AND STUNTS. TOM DREAMT OF A FUCKING ZERO-G STUNT. IT HAPPENED. OMG.



Anyways, I love seeing Tom and his stunts. I love seeing his action movies in general. They don't make movie stars like Tom anymore. The only one I can think of who trains highly in regards action movies is Keanu.



I NEED MORE STUNT BEHIND THE SCENES kind of like in Mission Impossible the driving sequence. MOAR MOAR!