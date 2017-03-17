Grey's Anatomy 13x17 Promo
"Till I Hear It From You" - Diane Pierce returns to Grey Sloan, but Maggie is still in the dark as to why she’s really there. Owen and Amelia hash out their problems as they work a trauma case together, and Bailey tries to mend her relationship with Richard, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, March 23rd on ABC
@ the ~Japril reunion. I knew it was gonna happen as soon as they started playing Mary J. Blige, but uggghhhhh they are SO terrible and toxic together. I hope this isn't a permanent thing.
And as hilariously OTT as the "she has no voice!!" thing was, I did enjoy all the tragic "Cat's in the Cradle" shit with Jackson's dad. I'm such a sucker for that trope, smh.