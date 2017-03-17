Grey's Anatomy 13x17 Promo

@ the ~Japril reunion. I knew it was gonna happen as soon as they started playing Mary J. Blige, but uggghhhhh they are SO terrible and toxic together. I hope this isn't a permanent thing.And as hilariously OTT as the "she has no voice!!" thing was, I did enjoy all the tragic "Cat's in the Cradle" shit with Jackson's dad. I'm such a sucker for that trope, smh.