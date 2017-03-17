Emma Watson Plays with Kittens While Being Interviewed
Idk if I can offer a great summary b/c I mostly just looked at the kittens. She said it was her idea to make Belle the inventor, that Hermione and Belle are similar, and she answered a question about feminism while a kitten attacked the backdrop and it was very cute. I didn't pay attention to what she was saying b/c the kitten was going HAM on the backdrop. There was also a kitten who climbed onto her shoulder. The kittens are adoptable thru Best Friends Animal Society. Adopt, don't shop!
PS this is a kitten post, pls show me your kittens. Thank you.
Source
Did you ever get the dog or cat you wanted?
and I got a message from someone asking why I suddenly support her again um... I just really like cats and think she's pretty, stop.
me:
This is a very cute idea. I would love to be stuck in a small room with a bunch of kittens (or pups, I am not picky).
I like their news, but some of the video people are super annoying. And hearing how they treat their employees is YIKES.
tell me more about how they treat their employees??
also i'm crazy about jen and watch every vid she is in. so so hot
Edited at 2017-03-17 07:50 pm (UTC)
*spoilers*
And that little growl he made at the end...
That made me feel things
I NEED to see this
frank & gary!
here they are looking like little shrimp, gary has no tail:
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
I love when they do the shrimp pose
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
Re: frank & gary!
what kind of sleeping position is this even, so cute
Re: frank & gary!