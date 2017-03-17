raz

Emma Watson Plays with Kittens While Being Interviewed



Idk if I can offer a great summary b/c I mostly just looked at the kittens. She said it was her idea to make Belle the inventor, that Hermione and Belle are similar, and she answered a question about feminism while a kitten attacked the backdrop and it was very cute. I didn't pay attention to what she was saying b/c the kitten was going HAM on the backdrop. There was also a kitten who climbed onto her shoulder. The kittens are adoptable thru Best Friends Animal Society. Adopt, don't shop!

PS this is a kitten post, pls show me your kittens. Thank you.

Source
