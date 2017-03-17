Emma Watson Plays with Kittens While Being Interviewed

They got her to do one of the annoying buzzfeed expressions, I'm impressed Reply

i always wanted a kitten or a puppy as a pet when i was a kid, but all my parents got us pets was a parrot (which was either eaten by a cat or flew away, one day I woke up and the cage was empty) and later budgies which kept dying every few months.

This might be a personal preference, but I'd choose cleaning up after a dog or cat over cleaning a bird cage.

Did you ever get the dog or cat you wanted?



Did you ever get the dog or cat you wanted? Reply

idt anyone paid attention to what she was saying tbh, I was reblogging gifs from it last night BECAUSE THEY ARE SO C U T E!!!!!



and I got a message from someone asking why I suddenly support her again um... I just really like cats and think she's pretty, stop.



me:

Reply

lol ppl on tumblr are so damn nosy

omg i am in tears

lmao

I volunteer with a BFAS shelter!! It's kitten season, so there are gonna be a ton of lil rascals like this around for adopting purposes. I mainly work with dogs, but I love visiting the cats and kittens.



This is a very cute idea. I would love to be stuck in a small room with a bunch of kittens (or pups, I am not picky). Reply

this is how all interviews should be conducted

The world would be a much better place

yesss kittens or puppies pls

Kittens are just too precious for this world, I can't.

does she have a cat ?

Buzzfeed...



I like their news, but some of the video people are super annoying. And hearing how they treat their employees is YIKES. Reply

yea I never watch the videos bc the people are super grating most of the time to me

i like most of the video people. esp all the ladylike girls, unsolved guys (ryan and shane!), worth it.

tell me more about how they treat their employees??



also i'm crazy about jen and watch every vid she is in. so so hot



Edited at 2017-03-17 07:50 pm (UTC) Reply

get those innocent kittens away from that furry!!!

All this Batb promo is centering around Emma but can we talk about Dan stevens and how amazing he was as the Beast?. Especially when he sang Evermore



*spoilers*

And that little growl he made at the end...



That made me feel things Reply

template human being. i do like her earrings tho. there is a stray ginger kitten roaming around my neighbourhood. i'm trying to coax him (i assume he's a boy because i think most ginger cats are?) with food at least once a day but he won't let me stroke him yet.

i LOVE the one chasing its shadow and running into the paper wall

I NEED to see this

I saw it at full frame last year! I'm so glad it got distribution. The director was there and hoping for a streaming deal, so the fact that it's in movie theaters is so great!

I'm so jealous!!! the theatres in Europe don't have it :/

here they are looking like little shrimp, gary has no tail:





frank is the bigger guy and gary is the little guy.here they are looking like little shrimp, gary has no tail:

o m g <3

these are amazing

omg i want to pet them and never stop!!!!!

Awwwww bbs!!!!



I love when they do the shrimp pose Reply

I'm gonna cry

omg they're cuuuuute

Handsome bbs

So cute

my HEART

what kind of sleeping position is this even, so cute Reply

D'awwwwwww. I love pets with human names, and tabbies are the superior kitty.

