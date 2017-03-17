Aly Raisman says she is learning to like her arms

I wish I had muscular arms. Mine are too flabby Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so jealous of her arms. i always wimp out during tricep workouts and i feel like mine are going to permanently be flabby even though i finally have the SLIIIIIGHTEST bicep definition. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sameee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so hot to me. I love girls with muscular arms and/or broad shoulders. I would love to have muscular arms, tbh. I need to hit the gym. Reply

Thread

Link

She could be a Kardashian.



She says her body is not perfect but she still feels confident and beautiful.



Oh shut uppppp. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr! it's almost like women are shamed for their bodies and not looking 'feminine' on a continual basis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's wrong with that statement? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of women who have amazing bodies always say stuff like that. It just reminds me of those girls on Facebook who say they're ugly so a bunch of people will respond with compliments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OC is an idiot, but it makes me sad that women usually have to qualify their body confidence with "My body isn't perfect, but..." because body standards are so oppressive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it took me a long time before I liked mine. they're pretty slim but not very toned and a years long battle with golfer's elbow meant for a long time I couldn't do anything about it :/ Reply

Thread

Link

strong women are amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Body standards for women are so ridiculous. You can be a multiple medal winning Olympic athlete, but then you feel bad about the size of the arms that got you there because they don't conform to what's considered beautiful in a woman.



She looks great, I'm glad she's learning to embrace her arms. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. im glad she's learning to love them. and tbh, her arms, when relaxed and not posing/flexing, arent even that big. her arms are defined and curved bc of her muscle size and in the dress in the video, you can tell it's muscle but she still has had that 'ballerina arms' thing drilled into her head. it makes me mad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're supposed to be toned and fit but not TOOOO toned and fit or you'll look ~manly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know people IRL who call Serena Williams a man and it pisses me off sfm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My arms could use a little more muscle. They're gotten flabbier with age. Problem is I'm a professional couch potato Reply

Thread

Link

her body is slamming and she has such a lovely smile. every once in a while i watch her floor routines from this past olympics and am just amazed at what women like her and simone biles body's are capable of. both their legs are just full of power and strength. Reply

Thread

Link

right?? i have so much admiration for women that can maintain that kind of body since it's so much harder for females to build muscles like that...her physique has such a powerful aura, i love it



now, if only i hadn't eaten that slice of cake... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. for most women to get bodies like that and to stay like that requires serious dedication and sacrifice. hardcore nutritional guidelines and consistent weight lifting/training is no joke and her body in return gave her an amazing olympic career, gold medals and, of course, some serious cash. her body is a work of art. i hope she learns to fully love every part of it and gives a big fuck you to everyone who says shes too muscular or manly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to know what it's like to be able to jump like that, you know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her body is sick, she looks great Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, I'm a swimmer and my arms are like the only part of my body I consistently like.



Edited at 2017-03-17 05:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Why? She has reason to feel insecure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp looks like it's arm day for me today! Reply

Thread

Link

Her body isn't perfect?! Damn, now I feel like a blue whale on the verge of extinction. Reply

Thread

Link

What is the best workout to get muscular legs? My legs are skinny fat and I hate it. Lunges? Reply

Thread

Link

Heavy lifting (dead lifts, squats) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Resistance training is very good too, especiallyy if it's a heavy band. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a bunch of stuff you can do. the trick is to working every muscle in the leg through it's primary functions: extension, flexion, hinge, abduction and adduction combined with basic human movements: squat, deadlift, hip thrust, lunge (there's a ton of different kinds of lunges - fwd, rev, side, curtsy, crossover, extended rom to name a few). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok so your body must be amazing! Are you a trainer? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

different approach to others here, but cycling? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like cycling classes combined w weighted squats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





try this!



good luck. :)

heavy weights for building muscle. also, i don't recommend neglecting other body parts. to lift heavy for legs, you'll need to have strong grip, strong arms, strong back.try this! https://stronglifts.com/5x5/ good luck. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-03-17 05:44 pm (UTC) I've been doing this plus sitting leg presses and deadlifts into gavel squats with a Kettlebell for a month and I've seen really great improvement in my legs https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ1ilpy AG3W/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing pumps your legs as much as horse riding tbh



But considering that is not something you just do to get muscular legs, I'd say is weight training and agility training Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Best workout to get muscles = always weight lifting



Do weighted squats! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her arms helped her win multiple Olympic gold medals, fuck what anything else thinks! Reply

Thread

Link