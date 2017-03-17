Aly Raisman says she is learning to like her arms
Olympic gold medalist @Aly_Raisman says she's learning to like the arms she once thought were "too muscular." https://t.co/Zm0szY1ZuH— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 17 mars 2017
Olympic Gold medalist Aly Raisman says she is learning to like her arms she once thought were "too muscular"
She says it's empowering to have insecurities like everyone else.
She says her body is not perfect but she still feels confident and beautiful.
source
She says her body is not perfect but she still feels confident and beautiful.
Oh shut uppppp.
She looks great, I'm glad she's learning to embrace her arms.
now, if only i hadn't eaten that slice of cake...
Edited at 2017-03-17 05:10 pm (UTC)
try this! https://stronglifts.com/5x5/
good luck. :)
Edited at 2017-03-17 05:44 pm (UTC)
But considering that is not something you just do to get muscular legs, I'd say is weight training and agility training
Do weighted squats!
She's a legit fucking gold medalist!