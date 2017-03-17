The View talks about 45's budget blue print
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris
Today's HOT topics:
The panel discuss the budget blue print released by
They discuss Prince William's actions as in dancing with girls during a ski trip that is not his wife Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. His dancing skills come into question by the panel. Joy thinks his dancing is a disgrace to Caucasians.
Jussie Smollett from Empire joins the hosts talks about his new music video which touches upon Standing Rock,
The panel brings on Tomi Lahren and talk about the
STOP.GIVING.HER.ATTENTION.
MTE
Pretty sure she wants to be Ann Coulter or some shit.
While still on the topic of the View, they are currently beating CBS' The Talk in the following demographics W25-54 and W18-49.
Guests for next week:
Monday, March 20 – Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds (“Shots Fired”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices.
Tuesday, March 21 – Joe Manganiello (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”).
Wednesday, March 22 – Rachel Maddow (“The Rachel Maddow Show”); Bruce Feiler (author, The First Love Story: Adam, Eve, and Us).
Thursday, March 23 – Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (“CHiPs”).
Friday, March 24 – Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “black-ish”).
but lol at this shade.
also the EPA funding is fucking bullshit.
and all for more military money and that stupid fucking wall. CAN HE PLEASE BE IMPEACHED OR ASSASSINATED ALREADY.
didn't you know that it's a community thing and it hasn't shown to be effective?? Or some other completely bullshit excuse? Same with aftercare programs, which are supposed to be educational, but there's no proof that it's effective and they're actually doing~ what they say their doing!!!11!!!!
These people make me sick.
like ffs the average parent works past school hours hence the need for after care.
but y'know, the trumpfucks and their part-time jobs and/or lack of employment means they're able to pick up their kids from school.
my mom worked part time until i was 10 or 11 when she was ok with my sister and i walking home from school and wouldn't have had to leave work early to come pick us up.
let's try cutting 3% of YOUR salary and see how well you do, ya fucks
All of these idiots are so out of touch with reality its not funny.
Also all of those things could be funded together for nearly a decade if Melania would live in the White House for a month.
The most infuriating thing for me is the claim that these agencies haven't proven their effectiveness. Were it not for before-and-after school lunch programs, many of my classmates in k-12 wouldn't have been able to eat.
That was autocorrect's doing but I'm not changing it
also, i hope that when they a rotten bags of wrinkles who can't fend for themselves anymore that they're not given access to the programs they want to cut.
If something is lacking in the Democrats' side is voting!
Like, get your assistance up and go to vote. Republicans are stupid, racist and a bunch of crybabies but they go to vote every election.
All those cuts to pay for what? Fucking military! Now the Boeing VP is going to be the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Say hello, to unnecessary military spending.
but at the same time my nana was a fucking badass so i feel like channeling her and using this energy to fight like hell (which i've already been trying to do, but u know.)