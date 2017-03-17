The View talks about 45's budget blue print

The panel brings on Tomi Lahren and talk about the 45's travel ban and his treatment of women. Lahren supports the second travel ban and believes that it should have held up via the Establishment clause.



STOP.GIVING.HER.ATTENTION. Reply

Thread

Link

I am not giving her attention. She got invited to the show. I wouldn't have invited her. I was rolling my eyes all throughout her fucking portion of the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, Not you specifically OP. I mean, society as a whole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how everyone is suddenly a constitution lawyer/scholar/expert now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

STOP.GIVING.HER.ATTENTION.



MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?



Pretty sure she wants to be Ann Coulter or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't people find video of her being somewhat sane before she started working for Fox when she started trying to be Ann Coulter 2.0 and saying whatever idiotic thing she could to get attention and gasps? Ugh, she's so annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get lost Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I missed out on adding this. They talk about how Ciara and Miranda Kerr are now Born-Again Virgins.







While still on the topic of the View, they are currently beating CBS' The Talk in the following demographics W25-54 and W18-49.



Guests for next week:



Monday, March 20 – Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds (“Shots Fired”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices.



Tuesday, March 21 – Joe Manganiello (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”).



Wednesday, March 22 – Rachel Maddow (“The Rachel Maddow Show”); Bruce Feiler (author, The First Love Story: Adam, Eve, and Us).



Thursday, March 23 – Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (“CHiPs”).



Friday, March 24 – Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “black-ish”). Reply

Thread

Link

Rachel's gonna be on, huh? I might actually have to watch this annoying show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same gdi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I make a post everyday about the show. Do you watch the VODs? Just asking... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Did someone say born again Virgins?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a born again virgin, I haven't had sex in a while. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ciara and Miranda Kerr have fucking kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i haven't watch the vids yet, but why the fuck do ppl still give tomi lahren platforms like this?!?! ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know why they invited her when they've got Jed and Paula today. Twice this week we got Jed and Paula. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugghhhh she's a horrible person and her voice is like nails on a chalk board Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a blonde white woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





but lol at this shade.



Things I learned today. https://t.co/lM2xAjIg3H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 17, 2017

Tillerson is such a fucking joke. He escalates already tense relations with NK, leaves SK to deal with his mess so he can go take a nap.but lol at this shade. Reply

Thread

Link

oh snap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drumpf is STILL talking about her at "rallies". it's obvious she gets to him so i hope she keeps it up tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And to think people tried to question Hillary's stamina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit cackled in my office when i saw this



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Il her, shady Hillary is the best thing we can have rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so so fucking disgusted that he's cutting not only public broadcasting funds but meals on wheels which is such a necessary program that so many elderly and low-income people rely on for nutritious and accessible meals.



also the EPA funding is fucking bullshit.



and all for more military money and that stupid fucking wall. CAN HE PLEASE BE IMPEACHED OR ASSASSINATED ALREADY. Reply

Thread

Link

meals on wheels which is such a necessary program that so many elderly and low-income people rely on for nutritious and accessible meals.



didn't you know that it's a community thing and it hasn't shown to be effective?? Or some other completely bullshit excuse? Same with aftercare programs, which are supposed to be educational, but there's no proof that it's effective and they're actually doing~ what they say their doing!!!11!!!!





These people make me sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughghghghhghg that shit is going to give me an aneurysm

like ffs the average parent works past school hours hence the need for after care.



but y'know, the trumpfucks and their part-time jobs and/or lack of employment means they're able to pick up their kids from school.



my mom worked part time until i was 10 or 11 when she was ok with my sister and i walking home from school and wouldn't have had to leave work early to come pick us up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF does "not effective" mean??? Like the goal of the program is to feed hungry people and that is exactly what it does. god help me rn these motherfucking prune dicks are straight up EVIL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Those oldies and infirmed won't get out and work if they get given free food smh!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"but only 3% of M.O.W. funding is from the federal gov!!"



let's try cutting 3% of YOUR salary and see how well you do, ya fucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meals on Wheels is SO important. For many it is their ONLY meal of the day. And the only time they interact with other humans as they are housebound.



All of these idiots are so out of touch with reality its not funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the low income home energy assistance program. literally leaving people who can't afford to heat their gd houses out in the cold. its all so fucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Public broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts are very dear to my heart. Without art and culture, what is any civilized society worth?



Also all of those things could be funded together for nearly a decade if Melania would live in the White House for a month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the national endowment for the arts, and wildlife conservation programs, and the Appalachian regional commission (which was actually working to revitalize the same coal communities that voted him in —lmao).



The most infuriating thing for me is the claim that these agencies haven't proven their effectiveness. Were it not for before-and-after school lunch programs, many of my classmates in k-12 wouldn't have been able to eat.



Edited at 2017-03-17 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know these are used for politics posts but going off one of the vids here, there hasn't been a post about william's ski trip yet right? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think I've seen a post about it yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH TALKING ABOUT THE DEBT. the 1% can afford a tax increase so fuck these two, paula and jeb, trying to excuse 45s budget. thankfully sunni was shutting her down. talking about cutting funding to necessary programs when our defense spending is getting an increase?!?! i cant deal. Reply

Thread

Link

sunny looked like she was trying not to crawl over the damn table and pull jedidiah's hair out one by one. she was shaking a bit. i don't blame her, i was ready to reach into my tv screen and slap trashidiah when she started quoting margaret fucking thatcher of all people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lol at Prince William's dancing being a disgrace to Caucasians. tbh, it runs in the family: Reply

Thread

Link

This GIF is amazing, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you put on Benedict Cumberbatch glasses, Charles was kind of cute back then? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cumbersnatchers would have been all over him.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can see it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wasn't ugly back then imo just not ~conventionally handsome~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charles was never cute IMO but I'm dyinggg @ "Benedict Cumberbatch glasses" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what he is getting down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not mad at this at all. hit a jig, inbred swine Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Toni Lauren? Really?



That was autocorrect's doing but I'm not changing it Reply

Thread

Link

So how many Congresspeople can afford to vote to eliminate things like meals on wheels and still get reelected?! Not every R is as immune to criticism as Tr*mp is. Reply

Thread

Link

R's are incredibly fearful of diversity. They will vote Republican even as their congress people dig their graves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's incredible. there's STILL so much in party fighting about the 2016 dem candidate. republicans don't GAF, they'll hold their nose and vote for whoever the republican candidate is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, I mean, realistically speaking, they're base is probably going to be dead by the next election the way this shit is going--- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're all rich fucks who will never know what food insecurity is

also, i hope that when they a rotten bags of wrinkles who can't fend for themselves anymore that they're not given access to the programs they want to cut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People will justify anything to keep voting R, it's just an identity for them they don't want to give up. My mother in law is a capital R Republican and volunteers with Meals on Wheels. I'm sure she'll think this is just fine based on some backward non-logic she picked up from her Republican Women's Group and Fox. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A lot of them.

If something is lacking in the Democrats' side is voting!

Like, get your assistance up and go to vote. Republicans are stupid, racist and a bunch of crybabies but they go to vote every election. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was listening to NPR earlier and some journalist was like "hmm, I don't feel comfortable calling Gorka a Nazi" - bitch he's a literal member of a Nazi group, is open about his hate for immigrants/Muslims/women/gays/everyone who isn't a ugly ass white dude, how much more do you need for you to feel comfortable? Reply

Thread

Link

It's hilarious how quick journalists will be to jump on "Mike Brown was no angel" or blame Tamir Rice for his father's violence, but calling a literal Nazi a Nazi "ummmm, I'm not comfortable with that." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His budget is a disaster. His foreign policy is a disaster. Tillerson talked about military action against N. Korea. Trump wants to send more troops to Syria. The budget has 10% increase in military spending. And I was told Hillary was the war hawk. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Like I know that Hillary would have made choices re: our military that I wouldn't be happy with. But I still wish we had her instead of this mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Regardless of your spin of HRC, she would never cut Meals on Wheels, CDBG, Weatherization Assistance, LIHEAP, Nat'l Endowment Arts, Big Bird https://t.co/wq681G0gYT — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 16, 2017



All those cuts to pay for what? Fucking military! Now the Boeing VP is going to be the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Say hello, to unnecessary military spending.



Edited at 2017-03-17 04:56 pm (UTC) Like Ellison says here:All those cuts to pay for what? Fucking military! Now the Boeing VP is going to be the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Say hello, to unnecessary military spending. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i would love to be stuck in the discourse quagmire of the hillz-verse then this basic-survival-of-democracy nightmare Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate everything. I'm waiting for that final piece of news that actually gives me an aneurysm and frees me from this hellscape. Reply

Thread

Link





but at the same time my nana was a fucking badass so i feel like channeling her and using this energy to fight like hell (which i've already been trying to do, but u know.)



my nana relied so much on meals on wheels in the last several years of her life, not only for the food but for the companionship. she passed a month ago and ngl i cried a lot last night thinking about her/it/how much i fucking hate republicans.but at the same time my nana was a fucking badass so i feel like channeling her and using this energy to fight like hell (which i've already been trying to do, but u know.) Reply

Thread

Link

My grandparents used to deliver for meals on wheels and I would help them and it was such a rewarding thing to do that I've been meaning to look into doing it locally. I'd be against cutting it regardless, but having that personal connection to it makes me extra sad to see it go because it clearly did so much good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, exactly. anything to do with seniors in general makes my heart break bc they are treated so badly by our society, and so many of them have lived through SO MUCH. i actually thought about going into gerentology but thought it might be depressing af. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw bb your nana sounded awesome. i'm sorry for your loss. i'm sure she would be so proud that you are standing up to fight this bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This comment made me cry and also inspired me, thank you sis <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We're 100% going to war with NK. Trump doing diplomacy over fucking Twitter and pissing off countries we will rely on is going to end us. RIP America Reply

Thread

Link

What does that mean for our relationship with China? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does not have the balls to declare war on N. Korea. China will step up to the plate right away. Although their relationship has been a bit iffy since the recent assassination. This is Donnie trying to act tough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

China is already annoyed as hell with the US. They'll call him up and threaten his businesses which will stop him for a bit - until he gets bored and creates another conflict. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for real. my popup notif from washpo this morning on my phone about this put me legit on high alert. we are 3 months in. if we make it to december without a war on invasion somewhere else in the world i will be shocked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mr. We Have Neglected Our Vets is going cause their deaths or worse PTSD/mental health issues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but like if nk actually comes to the usa, half the people are going to fucking run and never look back tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link