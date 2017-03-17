[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's budget blue print



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris

Today's HOT topics:
The panel discuss the budget blue print released by 45's Office of Management and Budget. They argue about Mulvaney's comment about how the cuts are "compassionate" and 45's habits from his weekends in the Winter White House. Extensive discourse between the hosts in regards to the affected departments by this budget blue print.

They discuss Prince William's actions as in dancing with girls during a ski trip that is not his wife Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. His dancing skills come into question by the panel. Joy thinks his dancing is a disgrace to Caucasians.

Jussie Smollett from Empire joins the hosts talks about his new music video which touches upon Standing Rock, 45 and transgender rights. They have a conversation in regards to the current political climate and the return of Empire.

The panel brings on Tomi Lahren and talk about the 45's travel ban and his treatment of women. Lahren supports the second travel ban and believes that it should have held up via the Establishment clause.










