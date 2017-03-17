Martha Broq

Who Was the 1st Evicted on Big Brother Canada 5?



Big Brother Canada aired it's first eviction episode last night: here's what went down!


HOH Winner

Karen


Nominated

Demetres & Mark


Power of Veto Winner

Bruno, who didn't use it!


Evicted with a vote of 6-7

Mark, with his pretty eyes and cute lil nippies!

Here is his eviction interview:


Who won Safety until Jury, as voted by Canadian (& Americans with VPN)???

Queen Neda, duh!!!


Bonus: Brittnee from BBCan 3 reacts to the season premiere, remains GORGEOUS!


Source 1, Source 2, PLUS: Me & My Canadian TV
