Who Was the 1st Evicted on Big Brother Canada 5?
Big Brother Canada aired it's first eviction episode last night: here's what went down!
HOH Winner
Karen
Karen
Nominated
Demetres & Mark
Demetres & Mark
Power of Veto Winner
Bruno, who didn't use it!
Bruno, who didn't use it!
Evicted with a vote of 6-7
Mark, with his pretty eyes and cute lil nippies!
Here is his eviction interview:
Mark, with his pretty eyes and cute lil nippies!
Here is his eviction interview:
Who won Safety until Jury, as voted by Canadian (& Americans with VPN)???
Queen Neda, duh!!!
Queen Neda, duh!!!
Bonus: Brittnee from BBCan 3 reacts to the season premiere, remains GORGEOUS!
Source 1, Source 2, PLUS: Me & My Canadian TV
PS Join ONTDBB for Feed Discussions! We're 90% sure one of our members is on the show!
hopefully [Spoiler (click to open)]neda doesnt fuck up her immunity like dani did
Edited at 2017-03-17 05:07 pm (UTC)
I'm too lazy to find William videos
It's hilarious because I now LOVE William solely because I thought he was one of us!