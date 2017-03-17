Who Was the 1st Evicted on Big Brother Canada 5?





hopefully [ Spoiler (click to open) ] neda omg i didnt even know this started yet. these results made me nut, im screaminghopefullydoesnt fuck up her immunity like dani did Reply

I was thinking the same thing! They are both power players, hopefully Neda doesn't get bored like Danielle did haha Reply

these cast photos have such uncomfortable poses. i missed the first episode but yay neda. i'm always torn between hating how much the game is manipulated through twists like these but as long as it benefits the players i like then i can deal with it



Edited at 2017-03-17 05:07 pm (UTC)

idgaf about the show but I want Kevin kicked off so he can go back to his Twitch stream. Reply

HE HOOKED UP WITH WILLIAM AND GARY LAST NIGHT HAHAHA Reply

WHAT Reply

lol omg Reply

lol Reply

loving the season so far... who is the possible member from ONTDBB on the show? :) Reply

lol we thought William was a user named Liam but it's not true. Reply

OMG IS IT NOT TRUE????? SAYS WHO? Reply

lmao Liam himself started commenting at the end of the first episode discussion and we all lost our shit Reply

omg noooooooooooo, I was like 15 minutes behind so I didn't join the post very much!



It's hilarious because I now LOVE William solely because I thought he was one of us! Reply

i'm pretty sure neda use to go on ONTD. Reply

This is my first time watching BBCAN and for some reason it feels much more loosey-goosey and go with the flow than the US version... I like it Reply

