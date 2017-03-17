Normani on DWTS: Val will be a Fifth Harmony roadie during their Asian Tour
"The first four weeks of the show, we're going to be in Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Malaysia, Singapore. If there's a flight delay and we miss Monday, we're out of the show.”
Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy chat with Access Hollywood Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover about teaming up on this season of "Dancing with the Stars." Why was Normani especially excited to be paired with Val? And, who will be their biggest competition in the ballroom?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
- Normani's grandma (queen Barbara) loves DWTS and Val is her favorite pro
- She's a former competitive gymnast and dancer, but has no ballroom experience
- Their first DWTS dance will be a quickstep
- She met Simone during the VMAs and is excited to bond with her
- Val will follow the girls during the Asian tour
- He needs to buy a shirt one size bigger
- etc.
- She was excited to have Val has a partner
- Normani's grandma will be front row during the show
- Val has been rough on her during rehearsal
- Ally, Dinah and Lauren are excited to meet him
- "Work from Home" is his favorite 5H song
- He's happy to have the challenge to go back and forth from Asia to LA
- Zendaya is the number one #ValMani
- She's used to do more "sassy" dances & he told her: "get the sex out of your eyes"
- The girls will try to come to the show
- He talks about their fans and how they hated their first team name (booty & the beast)
- New music is coming soon and "we won't be dissapointed"
- etc.
BTS footage of 5H rehearsing for the Houston Rodeo (small cameo of Val)
Normani at award shows, dance rehearsals, doing interviews, in the studio, on a plane, at dance rehearsals, performing in front of 70k people and now going back and forth between their Asian Tour and DWTS. She's the hardest working 20 year old being on earth. I need to take a nap for her.
sources: access x fcblive x zendaya x dwtspromo x wfhchoreo x normani
VIDEO | @Zendaya talking about Normani on DWTS pic.twitter.com/IgLTcLjl9Y— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) March 13, 2017
BTS footage of 5H rehearsing for the Houston Rodeo (small cameo of Val)
Who's coming to the #HoustonRodeo ? 🔥✨#HTown pic.twitter.com/TLjQSm1n3L— NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) March 17, 2017
Normani at award shows, dance rehearsals, doing interviews, in the studio, on a plane, at dance rehearsals, performing in front of 70k people and now going back and forth between their Asian Tour and DWTS. She's the hardest working 20 year old being on earth. I need to take a nap for her.
sources: access x fcblive x zendaya x dwtspromo x wfhchoreo x normani
