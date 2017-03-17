How much is Emma Watson getting paid for Beauty & the Beast ?
How much Emma Watson is getting paid for #BeautyandtheBeast https://t.co/nepfolRDA7— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 17 mars 2017
Emma Watson is pulling in $3 million upfront to play Belle.
Her final payday will escalate to $15 million (if the film's final haul is similar to Maleficent's $759 million worldwide gross, as is expected.)
Watson earned $60 million combined for the eight Harry Potter movies.
Beauty offered the actress a sure-fire gig putting her back in the Harry Potter pay grade.
source
OR I COULD BLAME FANDANGO!
emma probably could have drawn at least as much up front as she made for the HP movies but she probably chose to forgo some up front salary for residuals, which is smart because this movie is going to make bank (way more than the $759m that maleficient made).
I can't believe how much money it's going to make, it looks awful.
For the first time I'm starting to doubt I'm going to make it to the theater to see this. Tomorrow's seemingly my only shot and there are about 100 other things going on.
disney ain't shit
