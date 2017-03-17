How much is Emma Watson getting paid for Beauty & the Beast ?

I can't reserve tickets for this movie. I might just go and watch a 3:30 PM showing today if I can't find one at my normal movie theater through Fandango.



I clicked on every fucking showing time on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I GET THE FUCKING ERROR THAT THE SHOWTIME AIN'T AVAILABLE. LIKE IT'S ALL SOLD OUT ALREADY. THIS AIN'T RIGHT. AHHH FANDANGO! Reply

Also, get that fucking money Emma Watson! Reply

Beauty and the Beast cast doing stuff on Buzzfeed Celeb!







Those kittens are soooo cute Reply

Link









3 million for that eyebrow acting

dead Reply

that poor woman sure is Reply

they wanted a known face for it, and seeing how much money it is going to make, it's definitely worth it. Reply

For $15 million, you could put my face on as many ugly-ass dolls you want. Hell, I'd throw in an admission that I'm a furry and some mild Beyonce trashtalking for free.



its gonna make way more than maleficent lol Reply

That's nice, pay your taxes though Reply

Make that money...Emma. Reply

$3 million seems....low. Angelina got like $20 million upfront. Reply

Lmao it's Angelina Jolie. Reply

Oh I know. I was just saying I thought she would get more than 3 million. She did leave LLL so I thought money would've been a factor as well. Reply

they're coming from totally different negotiating points though. maleficient wasn't a sure hit so i'm sure angie's agents asked for a ton up front. angelina at the time was a bigger name and box office draw than emma is now. plus angelina was the main point of interest in maleficient - people would go to see live action BATB even if a no-name was playing belle because people love the story.



emma probably could have drawn at least as much up front as she made for the HP movies but she probably chose to forgo some up front salary for residuals, which is smart because this movie is going to make bank (way more than the $759m that maleficient made). Reply

but she is going to end with $15m Reply

she was also on EP on the film. Reply

Well Jolie had stronger negotiation power then. She wouldn't be getting that pay now Reply

The promo for this movie is insane, scrolling through THR's twitter timeline like very third post is about this stupid movie.



I can't believe how much money it's going to make, it looks awful. Reply

I just don't see the point of remakes. Like I know it's a quick cash grab but it's useless. Reply

Preview Thursday estimates are 16m $...if I remember right that might be a new record or it falls shorts of TFA. Reply

Well in March it's after bvs and the original hunger games. Reply

I think it'll open to what hunger games did but less than BvS. It will have longevity tho. Reply

Wasn't she up for Emma S. role in La La Land but passed it up because of the salary? And them refusing to rehearse in London? Reply

Miles Teller passed it because of the salary. Reply

omg hearing that miles teller and emma watson were the first picks for this movie... they fucking lucked out. Reply

i mean thank god. she would have been awful in that movie (and i say that as someone who wasn't even super impressed with emma stone). i hope they would have cast someone different to play sebastian if so because she would have looked super weird paired against ryan gosling. Reply

For the first time I'm starting to doubt I'm going to make it to the theater to see this. Tomorrow's seemingly my only shot and there are about 100 other things going on. Reply

Fandango is making it hard for me to reserve tickets. I wanted Dolby Atmos FFS! Reply

Will she put this money in offshore tax haven banks too? Reply

Yes, for the sake of her privacy Reply

But as it builds the brand, it also has incurred the wrath of some reps, who see the studio's penny-pinching as on par with Marvel. Anecdotes abound including Beauty star Dan Stevens being denied a rental car upgrade to accommodate his two children. Cinderella heroine Lily James received similar treatment when the studio refused to pay for her mother to sit alongside her in first class. Reply

they're so fucking cheap Reply

ridiculous, especially when you consider how much fucking money their executives make. Reply

Uh, whaaaaat?! They wouldn't let him have a car that would fit two children?! What did they give him originally, a Big Wheel? Reply

so gross, those things are like literal drops of money in a bucket when it comes to their budget Reply

