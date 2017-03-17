How much is Emma Watson getting paid for Beauty & the Beast ?



Emma Watson is pulling in $3 million upfront to play Belle.
Her final payday will escalate to $15 million (if the film's final haul is similar to Maleficent's $759 million worldwide gross, as is expected.)

Watson earned $60 million combined for the eight Harry Potter movies.
Beauty offered the actress a sure-fire gig putting her back in the Harry Potter pay grade.

