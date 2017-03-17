Caribbean poet and Nobel laureate, Derek Walcott, has died
He was 87 and died in his home at St. Lucia.
Remembered for his explorations of Caribbean identity and language. Best known for his Homeric epic, Omeros (1990) which adapted the story and characters of The Odyssey to a Caribbean setting.
While he was teaching in various US universities, two female students accused him of sexual harrassment and claimed that he lowered their grades when they rejected his advances. This controversy resurfaced in 2009 when these incidents were used by his rival to prevent him from taking the position of Oxford professor of poetry.
Won T.S. Eliot prize in 2011.
