'Mass Effect: Andromeda' developer confirms that the awful animations won't be fixed for a while




The lead developer of 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' says that the awful animations won't get fixed with the day-one patch.

He confirms that there will be future patches, but what goes into them is still in discussion.

The game's awful animations went viral when EA allowed gamers a chance to play the game's first 10 hours through their EA Access service.

GIFs and video clips from the game show characters walking very crab-like with bent knees as well as speaking in a robotic manner with little to no facial expressions.

