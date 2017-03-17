'Mass Effect: Andromeda' developer confirms that the awful animations won't be fixed for a while

I've been ignoring all things new Zelda cause I really can't afford to be tempted rn but does the whole game look like that gif? It's really well done.



yes, the whole game is beautiful. not a single ugly animation to be seen and it totally makes up for the giant turd that was skyward sword. Reply

sky terd bored Reply

IDK Skyward Sword was a little kid-ish but I replay that more than I do Twilight Princess. Reply

it's sooooo stunning like I'll just at the screen and get lost in how stunning it is Reply

Give into temptation!!! Breath of the Wild is phenomenal. It's gorgeous and you can literally go anywhere in the game. If you can see it, you can reach it. I've sunk so many hours in already and I'm not even far into the story. It's so well done. Reply

I'm no where NEAR done with it but yes. The whole thing is fucking beautiful. Not just the cut scenes but the game play, too. And if you ride a horse it'll stay on the road so that you can spend more time looking at the scenery and not have to worry about riding off the trails. Reply

I played about an hour of the trial so far and the animations are pretty distracting. It's like they tried so hard to make everything more realistic it just looks wonky and there's skipping/rough pixels, etc. And everyone's mouth doesn't move right and it even looks like people have a lot of saliva in their mouth? It's really weird. And then when NPCs talk, their mouth wont move sometimes lol



Soooooo any news about what bioware will do next? Or will I have to wait for E3? Reply

All I know is that they need to make Old Republic for MAC. That's all I want from them at this point. Reply

I've never played that, but if they remaster it then I'm down. Reply

They are working on something mobile, but I'm pretty sure that next will be Dragon Age Reply

they have that new IP that whoever it was wore a shirt of around a con and nobody noticed - and nobody figured out what it was afaik and that was like 6 months ago? maybe even closer to a year? so we have to hear about that soon since it's supposedly coming march 2018 Reply

And what's up with the Omni-tools in this game? They look like complete trash. Like they didn't even finish the programming on them. Reply

WHY WOULD YOU RELEASE A GAME THAT CLEARLY ISN'T READY?!?? IT'S 2017 HOW HAVE STUDIOS NOT LEARNED THAT WE WOULD RATHER WAIT LONGER FOR A GOOD GAME THAN HAVE A SLOPPY, UNFINISHED MESS THROWN AT US. JFC. Reply

Cause EA don't gaf Reply

these bastards won't give me a new bioshock game but push this shit out uuuugggh Reply

I'm sure EA forced them to release it now, but tbh Bioware is very much to blame too. They had more than 3 years. Reply

My guess: shareholders.



Back in 2003, "Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness" was scheduled to come out in Christmas 2004.. but Eidos Interactive was in a financial mess and told Core Design that they had to have it ready for summer 2003 instead, as it was a surefire mega-seller, especially as it was the first game that followed the Angelina Jolie movie.



Nevermind, of course, that they had developed some new game mechanics, like Lara's strength increasing over time, her ability to hang on to ledges increased over time, the ability to have conversations with NPCs that you could bungle by choosing the wrong dialogue option, etc, as well as a second playable (male) character & new enemies, they had to rush it.



So there are entire areas of that game that you can glitch into that are only partially developed, there's places Lara winds up at the beginning of chapters that isn't explained, there's areas originally intended for the male character to be in that still has audio of NPCs saying, "HE'S here," and there's a lot of places it crashes and burns.



And the game was hated by everyone, and Core had to scrap the planned trilogy around it so the story is unfinished, and Core Design lost the franchise entirely (as it was transferred to Crystal Dynamics for development,) aaand it took 3 years for a new, totally-unrelated Tomb Raider game to be on shelves.





... And I doubt anyone's learned jack shit in 14 years. Reply

Bioware IN PARTICULAR should know better than to release a game that isn't done! Ugh Reply

judging from the BTS shit i've learned recently, EA got sick of waiting for bioware montreal to be in a position to release, probably with good reason. i don't think more time would have helped this. they were put in a position to fail. Reply

The animations are atrocious and the voice acting is super awkward in the first scene, I was cringing so much. But the combar is fun. I have played only about 90 minutes so far, but I hope the story picks up from the regular chosen one yada yada.



Omg, guys, did you see all the comments being mad about the lack of pale skin option? About not being able to relate to the character? Racism all around.



I'm doing a let's play on youtube with my bf if you would like to check it out, here is the first episode (second is gonna be today):







Shameless promo, oop. Be kind to my accent though pls

Your accents are qt!!! Reply

lol thank you, you're sweet Reply

Girl your accent is the cutest! I might just watch your playthrough because I'm not sure I even want to get the game now. Get that self-promo tho, you know I love your channel. Everyone here should defs check out your other stuff too! ;))) Reply

every single Asian Sara I've made has been really good actually - in terms of how they look/act in the game itself, when I made one of the other faces, I was not as happy



this has literally never happened before lol u mad racists Reply

great let's play! definitely gonna give the full thing a watch. update: i just heard something about boobies 👀



and mte, the pale skin debacle is something else. is it really so hard for them to deal with the skin sliders as they exist? or to acknowledge that not everything needs to cater to them



im so disappointed?? i know i shouldn't have placed this much faith in EA but i really thought the finished product would be more polished Reply

I've played around 20 hours now and like



- am I just dumb or can you not use your squads powers?

- I wish there was a way to see how many XP you got with each action in real time, it seems really delayed

- the cover system is really weird, it's not stick to cover, but the HUD is such that the indicator as to whether you're in cover... is the same color as everything else on the screen so it's not even noticeable if you're really into combat

- jumping adds a whole lot of fun to the game

- the more i've replayed the beginning, the more i'm noticing things i really like about the character interaction even if their intro lines were god awful

- walking has only been hilarious once

- faces are garbage

- if this game had no humans in it, it would be the most beautiful game i've ever seen because the character design and detail on the alien races is AMAZING and even the detail on human skin is really incredible but it's ruined by their lifeless faces, I think if they added more of a reflection to the pupil it would help a lot, instead, the reflection is on the outer edge of the iris and blends in too much with the white of the eyes Reply

Lmao.



Omfg dat gif! Omgomgomg Reply

I feel like American devs can't ever animate facial expressions correctly. Oop Reply

Prompto 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Reply

so sauron has turned his bedeviled eye to video game posts. i resent this!



anyway, did 5 hours in the trial finishing up the single player story and i can't wait to get back into it on monday night. i dunno if it's because i'm playing on PC with high/ultra settings, but the only janky animations i've seen have been the faces. that crab walk/about to shit my pants bug hasn't visited me yet lmao Reply

I think the diaper pants got patched actually Reply

have you noticed in combat you're able to jump through floors? on Eos i kept jumpjetting and then landing underneath the labs/complexes Reply

nope, i've had a really smooth time with the jumpjetting and level design. no weird invisible walls or floors... yet Reply

Nintendo always wins. Reply

Ngl, I was hyped af but the reactions to this mess have been entertaining as hell. Here's hoping the next Dragon Age game delivers. Reply

it won't lbr. they'll rush it out to try to make up for andromeda but they'll make all the same mistakes and it'll suck. Reply

considering it'll actually be made by bioware edmonton, which is the real bioware, i'm sure it'll be a more complete and familiar product. it's best to go into MEA understanding that it's a brand new studio's (bioware montreal's) very first game, though they haven't been particularly upfront about this. Reply

I'm loving all the janky gifs too but combat and exploring is super fun so far and the game really does feel like ME1 in atmosphere in a lot of ways so I'm still hopeful

Hopefully they'll get it together for DA4 Reply

