'Mass Effect: Andromeda' developer confirms that the awful animations won't be fixed for a while
Mass Effect: Andromeda’s wonky animations won’t be fixed by launch https://t.co/5JFJl2T7sM— Polygon (@Polygon) March 17, 2017
The lead developer of 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' says that the awful animations won't get fixed with the day-one patch.
He confirms that there will be future patches, but what goes into them is still in discussion.
The game's awful animations went viral when EA allowed gamers a chance to play the game's first 10 hours through their EA Access service.
GIFs and video clips from the game show characters walking very crab-like with bent knees as well as speaking in a robotic manner with little to no facial expressions.
SAD!
Back in 2003, "Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness" was scheduled to come out in Christmas 2004.. but Eidos Interactive was in a financial mess and told Core Design that they had to have it ready for summer 2003 instead, as it was a surefire mega-seller, especially as it was the first game that followed the Angelina Jolie movie.
Nevermind, of course, that they had developed some new game mechanics, like Lara's strength increasing over time, her ability to hang on to ledges increased over time, the ability to have conversations with NPCs that you could bungle by choosing the wrong dialogue option, etc, as well as a second playable (male) character & new enemies, they had to rush it.
So there are entire areas of that game that you can glitch into that are only partially developed, there's places Lara winds up at the beginning of chapters that isn't explained, there's areas originally intended for the male character to be in that still has audio of NPCs saying, "HE'S here," and there's a lot of places it crashes and burns.
And the game was hated by everyone, and Core had to scrap the planned trilogy around it so the story is unfinished, and Core Design lost the franchise entirely (as it was transferred to Crystal Dynamics for development,) aaand it took 3 years for a new, totally-unrelated Tomb Raider game to be on shelves.
... And I doubt anyone's learned jack shit in 14 years.
Omg, guys, did you see all the comments being mad about the lack of pale skin option? About not being able to relate to the character? Racism all around.
this has literally never happened before lol u mad racists
and mte, the pale skin debacle is something else. is it really so hard for them to deal with the skin sliders as they exist? or to acknowledge that not everything needs to cater to them
- am I just dumb or can you not use your squads powers?
- I wish there was a way to see how many XP you got with each action in real time, it seems really delayed
- the cover system is really weird, it's not stick to cover, but the HUD is such that the indicator as to whether you're in cover... is the same color as everything else on the screen so it's not even noticeable if you're really into combat
- jumping adds a whole lot of fun to the game
- the more i've replayed the beginning, the more i'm noticing things i really like about the character interaction even if their intro lines were god awful
- walking has only been hilarious once
- faces are garbage
- if this game had no humans in it, it would be the most beautiful game i've ever seen because the character design and detail on the alien races is AMAZING and even the detail on human skin is really incredible but it's ruined by their lifeless faces, I think if they added more of a reflection to the pupil it would help a lot, instead, the reflection is on the outer edge of the iris and blends in too much with the white of the eyes
Omfg dat gif! Omgomgomg
anyway, did 5 hours in the trial finishing up the single player story and i can't wait to get back into it on monday night. i dunno if it's because i'm playing on PC with high/ultra settings, but the only janky animations i've seen have been the faces. that crab walk/about to shit my pants bug hasn't visited me yet lmao