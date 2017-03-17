Bank files for default judgment against Tori Spelling for $188K

In a lot of ways, I feel bad for her. She never learned how to properly handle money. She grew up with everything just handed to her and with more money than she could ever spend, and assumed she would never run out. I don't think she knows how to down-size. She's also very lucky that her mother pays for anything her and the kids need out of necessity. I know she pays for their school, and food, I think she may even pay her rent as well. Reply

Thread

Link

I know what you mean in theory, but I struggle to 'feel sorry' for people who spend beyond their meals when they have money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kind of get that. But she's like 40. She should have figured this out by now or at least gotten someone to figure it out for her. I just feel bad for her kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree.

I also wonder if she was under the impression that she'd inherit more than she did. I'm honestly surprised she didn't have a life-trust set up. How is randy living?



My dad passed away a couple years ago. Some somewhat shady shit went down beforehand. My sister and I ended up inheriting nothing. The will was changed a week before he died to my stepmom inheriting everything instead of a third for everyone.

I forced myself to come to terms with it real quick so it wouldn't sour the relationship I had with him. I told myself I had gotten by all my life without that money, I'd be fine. Would it have helped? Oh yes.

My sister though is a single mom with 2 little girls. She's still very bitter about it all. That money would've made a huge difference in their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She absolutely was expecting to inherit a lot more. So was Randy, but apparently he downsized and was able to handle everything a lot better than she was. He's a life coach now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. She keeps getting in this situation because she knows she has her mom to bail her out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, makes me feel better about my shitty financial situation. I applied for a job that pays almost $800 more a month than my current one, which would help sooooo much. Keeping my fingers crossed. Reply

Thread

Link

Sending good vibes that you get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a hard time feeling very sorry for someone who had SO MANY ADVANTAGES and just pissed them away. I know her mom's a dick and her dad only gave her a little bit of his wealth, but that's so much more than most people start out with. And where the fuck did all her acting money go? Reply

Thread

Link

The problem is her parents told her she could be an actress and encouraged it. They tried to make her a child star. But she has no talent and would never get roles without her dad. She has only a high school education and no life skills now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh come on, So Notorious was iconic for a few months five years after going off air. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not saying the Spellings weren't the worst parents, but Tori is an adult now. In this scenario, having no education or life skills at 40 is her own damn fault. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte especially when you look at her brother who also has a wife and family and seems to be doing okay for himself. she's a 40 something year old with a husband and kids. if she hasn't learnt by now she never will. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, and she had several reality shows AND books on entertaining and stuff, right? I mean, I know that won't bring in tons of money, but there are plenty of people who could live on that, albeit more modestly than she is used to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also, you would think that Dean would be better at handling money. He didn't grow up wealthy, and he's her life partner, handling their finances is his responsibility too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah Candy is a horrific person, but Tori has had over ten years now to adjust to not inheriting tens of millions of dollars. She self-sabotages and continues to play helpless when I'm sure she could have easily asked to work with her parents financial planners and gotten everything in order. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o m g and don't they have an army of kids too wtf Reply

Thread

Link

Google says they have 5. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Time to get those brats some bunk beds and go from a 5 bedroom to a three. Save some money right there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she JUST had another one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are you living that lifestyle without money? Seriously how do these celebs do this?



Urgh, I'm probably going to have to find a new job soon. The office we're based in might no longer be available to rent and the company might close.



The thought of applications and interviews is really working my anxiety.



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Someone else said her mom is still funding her lifestyle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is infuriating considering how often we hear the sob story of how her mom is a monster and cut her out of her dad's will or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her mom is paying her rent so her grandkids won't be homeless. she supports her grandkids (food, tuition, etc) not Tori and Dean which is why they're in debt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a good thing she didn't get as much $$ from her father as she wanted, she clearly has no money management skills even at a basic level, could you imagine what her and Dean the leach would be buying had they actually inherited what she claims she should have?!? Reply

Thread

Link

If she had just swallowed her pride and started living within her means ages ago she would've been fine. Or at least a lot better off than she is now. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, doesn't she have a large storage space of things too? She needs an estate sale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not me being better off than Tori Spelling. Reply

Thread

Link

Meh. I should feel sorry for her but I can't. If you don't have the means, then don't spend money in excess.



Do I want a lavish car? An iPad? Yes but I stick with my Toyota and Samsung tablet. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm broke for the next couple of weeks but not as broke as Tori Spelling, so things are looking up for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I don't feel bad for her. Everything was handed to her and she still can't make it work? Reply

Thread

Link

Time to fall onto another mongolian grill!! Reply

Thread

Link

lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh NO!



Oh I feel awful for laughing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol did you ever see Andy Cohen talking about Tori getting super offended about his jokes about it?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm debt free but I still spend too much money



I want to save 10,000 and stick it in one of those robot investment firms where you put the money away when you're young and hopefully it grows a ton for when you're old lol



10,000 is enough that it will grow over time but not so much that it's like life ruining if that money disappears Reply

Thread

Link

invest in the marijuana industry babe $$$$$$$$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you really have trouble saving money, get one of those large water jugs and put a 20$ bill in it every week. it's borderline impossible to get bills back out of the opening and you can just watch it accumulate with your spare change over time. i started doing it in my early 20s and that motherfucker is almost full with mixed change and 20s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just start a 401k or IRA with Charles Schwab or something and transfer $25 into it every week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im gonna cackle when candy kicks and leaves all her money to charity. like i admire tori's hustle, she's always hawking some shitty reality show or book or jewlery line or smthing, but the chick makes terrible life choices. getting w dean to begin with, and then staying w him all this time, and not managing her money... she's just a mess of a human being Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if she'd leave it all to Randy (?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she probably gonna leave it to her grandkids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link