Bank files for default judgment against Tori Spelling for $188K



- City National Bank is claiming they took out a $400,000 loan in 2012 only to default on half
- Also wants another $17,000 from Tori for allegedly overdrawing from her checking account
- Last week Dean faced 8 counts of contempt and jail over ex's claim he owes $100k in child support
- They are currently renting a 4,714-square-foot, five-bedroom, five bathroom 1980s era estate in a gated community in Woodland Hills for $9,500 per month

SOURCE

She broke! ONTD, are you financially responsible? How are those student loans coming?
