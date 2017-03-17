Bank files for default judgment against Tori Spelling for $188K
- City National Bank is claiming they took out a $400,000 loan in 2012 only to default on half
- Also wants another $17,000 from Tori for allegedly overdrawing from her checking account
- Last week Dean faced 8 counts of contempt and jail over ex's claim he owes $100k in child support
- They are currently renting a 4,714-square-foot, five-bedroom, five bathroom 1980s era estate in a gated community in Woodland Hills for $9,500 per month
She broke! ONTD, are you financially responsible? How are those student loans coming?
I also wonder if she was under the impression that she'd inherit more than she did. I'm honestly surprised she didn't have a life-trust set up. How is randy living?
My dad passed away a couple years ago. Some somewhat shady shit went down beforehand. My sister and I ended up inheriting nothing. The will was changed a week before he died to my stepmom inheriting everything instead of a third for everyone.
I forced myself to come to terms with it real quick so it wouldn't sour the relationship I had with him. I told myself I had gotten by all my life without that money, I'd be fine. Would it have helped? Oh yes.
My sister though is a single mom with 2 little girls. She's still very bitter about it all. That money would've made a huge difference in their lives.
Urgh, I'm probably going to have to find a new job soon. The office we're based in might no longer be available to rent and the company might close.
The thought of applications and interviews is really working my anxiety.
If she had just swallowed her pride and started living within her means ages ago she would've been fine. Or at least a lot better off than she is now.
Do I want a lavish car? An iPad? Yes but I stick with my Toyota and Samsung tablet.
I want to save 10,000 and stick it in one of those robot investment firms where you put the money away when you're young and hopefully it grows a ton for when you're old lol
10,000 is enough that it will grow over time but not so much that it's like life ruining if that money disappears
that said she should have just taken the millions, invested them, and lived off the interest...