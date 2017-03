i love this song and i'm bopping to TG4M Reply

Thread

Link

love the song. still haven't listened to the album but people are saying that it sucks? Reply

Thread

Link

there's only a few good songs, the rest is garbage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's disappointing, i really thought she'd be the next big thing lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clean bandit is so awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Sad their hot violinist left. This song is pretty catchy. Reply

Thread

Link

this vid had me in tears 😭😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

this video was unexpected. Reply

Thread

Link

wait this is sad i love it Reply

Thread

Link

omg I thought the men in the vid are father and son at first Reply

Thread

Link

Same wtf lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're not the same without neil. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this for the first time and i have so much second hand embarrassment







I saw it on twitter first and assumed she was a model and not a professional singer



Edited at 2017-03-17 03:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link