I didn't think I could be more excited for this... and then they used Abba. This is a great trailer.

dangerbuffalo paging noted abba stan

this looks fucking awesome. i'm glad they're holding absolutely nothing back for the final season. who cares about answers when end times are happening right in your face.



(also, i dig that all the women seem to have plenty of scenes with each other)

i can't wait!!!!!



is john wearing evie's glasses??

the trailer alone is better than most shows. Honestly, such a great show, i can't wait.



I'm actually glad it's ending, i want all 3 seasons to be perfect.

i'm gonna have to rewatch s2 'cause i forgot a lot of details but i'm still HYPE.

omg this is even better than the trailer they played right before Big Little Lies ep 3. it shows Kevin getting on a plane with Nora and her closing her eyes and him seeming to have a lot of anxiety. I cannot wait ahhhhhhh. This show is seriously the best thing to happen since Breaking Bad.

Holy shit the end

i never watched the previous seasons but i definitely need to catch up now, the trailer + music choice was AMAZING

