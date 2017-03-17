HBO - THE LEFTOVERS Final Season Trailer

A new trailer has been released for the final season of The Leftovers =) Show has been pretty brilliant, and I'm going to miss it when it's gone. Here's to hoping this last season doesn't disappoint! The season premieres Sunday, April 16 on HBO
(also, i dig that all the women seem to have plenty of scenes with each other)
is john wearing evie's glasses??
I'm actually glad it's ending, i want all 3 seasons to be perfect.
This shit looks intense. I am ready.