Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter



Ricardo Medina Jr, known as the Red Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force has plead guilty to killing his former roommate in 2015. He's facing only six years in state prison and will be sentenced on March 30.

Source

will any of you be sending him prison fanmail?

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: ,