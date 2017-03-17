Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter
"Power Rangers" star Ricardo Medina Jr. pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter after killing roommate with a sword https://t.co/9FZJR8Dgz5 pic.twitter.com/QD0EW3gqXc— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 17, 2017
Ricardo Medina Jr, known as the Red Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force has plead guilty to killing his former roommate in 2015. He's facing only six years in state prison and will be sentenced on March 30.
will any of you be sending him prison fanmail?
May he rot
isn't manslaughter considered involuntary like...i'm clearly not legal minded but i kinda always saw it as if you didn't intend to kill someone.
Fuck that plea deal. Six years way too little
also...a sword???
To answer your question, OP, the answer is no. I have never been a fan of the red rangers either (expect Jack and TJ).
on another note: fuck him for being a dick to Billy/Blue Ranger for being gay.
he doesn't say anything about the cast, but I remember reading an article where only Kimberly/Pink Ranger was really his only friend on the show.
This guy looks like he's been dreaming of using his katana on someone his whole life. Plus, if you watch the video at the source, he has morphed (get it?) into the typical fat dudebro now.
Our criminal justice system is a mess.
I guess I need to see more info, why voluntary manslaughter