Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter

Like The argument led to Medina stabbing his roommate multiple times with a sword, the D.A.'s office said.



A sword??? Reply

they argued self-defense Reply

with a fucking sword? Reply

With a s w o r d, dude?



May he rot Reply

only 6 years??? Reply

what is voluntary manslaughter?



isn't manslaughter considered involuntary like...i'm clearly not legal minded but i kinda always saw it as if you didn't intend to kill someone. Reply

manslaughter = killing someone, voluntary = intentional, involuntary = unintentional Reply

So is it not murder because it's not premeditated? Reply

correcto Reply

I don't think it's that simple... because 2nd degree murder is also not premeditated. Manslaughter can also be like... you voluntarily HURT them but you didn't think it would kill them (some people who have beat people to death get charged with it or take pleas for it).



Not it's not murder because it's only intentional, not purposeful or with malice. State law varies a bit though. Reply

only six years



Fuck that plea deal. Six years way too little Reply

plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and he only got 6 years?! that's bullshit.



also...a sword??? Reply

Damn at six years. That isn't enough. I feel sorry for the family. :(



To answer your question, OP, the answer is no. I have never been a fan of the red rangers either (expect Jack and TJ). Reply

after killing roommate with a sword



Fuck off, guy. He deserves way more than 6 years. But he'll probably get zero time and get a 10 movie deal because that's how things work.



on another note: fuck him for being a dick to Billy/Blue Ranger for being gay. Reply

What!? At that second note, where did u hear that!? Reply

here



here

he doesn't say anything about the cast, but I remember reading an article where only Kimberly/Pink Ranger was really his only friend on the show.

I know I'm just joining the chorus here but....only six years for killing someone with a sword???? Reply

Self-defense... with a sword... and he stabbed him multiple times? surejan.gif



This guy looks like he's been dreaming of using his katana on someone his whole life. Plus, if you watch the video at the source, he has morphed (get it?) into the typical fat dudebro now.



Every Power Rangers era after Power Rangers In Space was Unnecessary IMHO Reply

