So hyped honestly. Andrew's character can leave though, he's so damn creepy. He's your best friends wife. Why would you do that? I just don't get it.

I watched the movie recently for the first time and I hated his character. Between the filming her the entire wedding and then that last stunt, I found his attitude really creeppy.

It's actually horrifying. If a guy did that to me i'd get a damn restraining order.

yeah idk why he's back and so is Keira but no chiwetel. :/

At least according to this new teaser, Chiwetel is involved and presumably still with Keira's character.

yay! I ff'd after the mention of Andrew Lincoln bc I hated that storyline in the film.

did you Watch the video ?

Chiwetel is there on the couch next to Keira Reply

lmao I honestly ffd after they mentioned Andrew Lincoln because I hated that storyline in the movie

Chiwitel is back! He's shown in the video with Keira! :)

Happy to be wrong :)

EDIT IM WRONG SORRY I DIDNT WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO

I used to think it was sweet, then I got older and knew better. :|

I got goosebumps just watching this once it got to Liam talking about Thomas. I'm so excited!!!!!!

All of the women have aged gorgeously. The men? Meh

Martine still looks amazing, damn.

Martine hasn't aged a day like wtf. She's going to look so bizarre against Hugh who is looking rough af.

mte I couldn't tell from pics if they were from now or before

Bill's comments got my a little teary, ngl. And why does Thomas look like he just came from a trip back to 1992? It's freaking me out.

I was like: You can say that again. at Bill's comment.

I'm weirdly excited for this.



I don't know why, it's probably gonna be lame/cheesy but still. Reply

The real question, is Colin Firth back for this? Did his character improve his portuguese skills?

I think he was confirmed. And let's hope so it has supposedly been 15 years.



Although in reality I bet his character would have just made her perfect her English instead "oh you learned English? Great now I don't have to try with this Portuguese bullshit anymore." Reply

The real question is if Lúcia Muniz also came back. It would be cute to see them together again

"Everyone aged, except me" LOL



I love this movie so much. I first watched this when I was 15! Lololol Reply

is martin freeman back?? vomit

I'm happy everyone is back...

Sarah and Karl, probably not they pretty much finished.

Anyway I liked all the stories so it'll be fun.

Liam looks like he is week old defrosted chicken. Reply

I'm excited!



Why did they bring the cards back though? He said he was done after doing that. Maybe he's telling her he found love and his wasted heart will no longer love her till she looks like this?



I'm excited for the Hugh Grant and Thomas Brodie Sangster storylines. Reply

