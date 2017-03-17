Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have a baby girl!

omfg marcel is so cute Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, Marcel is an incredibly beautiful child. Congrats to them on their daughter, and I like the name. Reply

Thread

Link

their son is so damn adorable Reply

Thread

Link

French people can't stand her but idc i like her lol. Granted I was out of the country during her ~years~ but whatevs. Can't stand him though. But if she's got a family she loves and her kids are happy then I'm happy for them, they seem tight



Also what boring names but whatevs, i like some old names too so i cant speak lol



Edited at 2017-03-17 02:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

why can't they stand her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's my grandma's name Reply

Thread

Link

is it common for a kid to be blonde with brunette parents Reply

Thread

Link

I think a looot of white babies are born blonde and their hair eventually darkens like it looks like in the last picture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg those cute little ringlets 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

french messiah?? chile you better be talking about marion Reply

Thread

Link