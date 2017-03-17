Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have a baby girl!
Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have welcomed baby no. 2! https://t.co/c3bb13IN1C pic.twitter.com/cQqFxJfghT— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 17, 2017
- Marion gave birth to a baby girl last Friday, March 10
- According to the French media, Marion and Guillaume have named her Louise
- Their first child, Marcel, is almost 6 years old
ONTD, are you ready to accept French Messiah 2.0 as your lord and savior?
Also what boring names but whatevs, i like some old names too so i cant speak lol
