♥ // otp for life

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have a baby girl!



- Marion gave birth to a baby girl last Friday, March 10
- According to the French media, Marion and Guillaume have named her Louise
- Their first child, Marcel, is almost 6 years old







ONTD, are you ready to accept French Messiah 2.0 as your lord and savior?
Source 1 2
Tagged: , ,