Will Reese Witherspoon Star In Another Legally Blonde?
-Luke Wilson said he'd be up for it, and Reese agreed, she just doesn't know what it would be about, if Elle would be president or something else
source
Would you like to see this happen? What do you suggest it should be about?
My alma marter did Legally Blonde The Musical this year, 2 years after I graduated and I am so pressed. I am so prepared to play Warner (who has the least impressive singing voice hahaha) and would have 100% auditioned.
give me a madeline spin-off show instead
I quote this all the time hahaha I don't even regularly watch Modern Family.
I rented Legally Blonde from my local corner store on VHS and immediately fell in love! I saw Legally Blonde 2 in the movie theatre with my Grandma while my little brother and Mom went to see FInding Nemo. The other option was "From Justin To Kelly" hahaha I was 11 or 12.