Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde The Musical are iconic. Reply

Thread

Link

"Legally Blonde The Musical has a better soundtrack than La La Land" has been my go to argument for the entire award season hahaha



My alma marter did Legally Blonde The Musical this year, 2 years after I graduated and I am so pressed. I am so prepared to play Warner (who has the least impressive singing voice hahaha) and would have 100% auditioned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's on youtube and the amount of times I've watched it is ridiculous. It's my go to broadway musical along with Spamalot and the bernadette peters version of Into The Woods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elle running for President. I could use some upbeat fantasy right about now. Reply

Thread

Link

legally blonde was v early/mid 2000s and thats where it should stay tbh



give me a madeline spin-off show instead Reply

Thread

Link

I watch the first movie whenever it's on TV but I just can't get behind the Bend and Snap scene Reply

Thread

Link





I quote this all the time hahaha I don't even regularly watch Modern Family.



I rented Legally Blonde from my local corner store on VHS and immediately fell in love! I saw Legally Blonde 2 in the movie theatre with my Grandma while my little brother and Mom went to see FInding Nemo. The other option was "From Justin To Kelly" hahaha I was 11 or 12. Reply

Thread

Link

Her only hit. 😔 Reply

Thread

Link

Stealing from Tumblr, I would genuinely love to see a Legally Blonde 3: Commander in Chic. Elle Woods is a blonde President I can get behind and it would be nice escapism. Reply

Thread

Link