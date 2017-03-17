Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Elope

lol they are both such messy assholes. it's so tacky for them to flaunt their relationship considering how they got together. Reply

Thread

Link

How did they get together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he cheated on his wife with amanda. he was on vacay celebrating his anniversary with his wife and amanda followed him there. he would leave his wife to hook up with her. i think she was also with justing long at the time but I'm not sure. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think both, or at least one of them, cheated on their then partnes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their relationship is fascinating to me, also why the fuck was James like shouting at the beginning



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

How long ago did his divorce finalize? Reply

Thread

Link

Saturday





























No jk I don't know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think late last year and then it was announced they were engaged like a month or two later Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Makes me think of Sex and the City for some reason.



"No white, no ivory, I have a child. The jig is up." Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I loved that scene. Miranda isn't here for any bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a marriage that will last long. Reply

Thread

Link

Kudos to having their dog in attendance. Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair, the dog was the only one who wouldn't judge them



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dog is judgmental af tbh. Yeah, I am eating this roll of Oreos. And what, bitch!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish them as much happiness and success as the lust they felt when he was cheating on wife with her.



Congratulations! Reply

Thread

Link

Sadoski announced they got married while on The Late Late Show with James Corden





why would you get married on public television like that Reply

Thread

Link

??? I'm missing something here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao when i first read it i thought they got married on the late late show for a minute too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that was totally my reading too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we got engaged last week while on vacation in mexico, yay! he wanted to dive right in to planning, and i was like... let's elope! we'll probably compromise with a destination wedding. :)



can i ask y'alls opinion? i haven't told my fiance, but i told his sis and she's all for it. the jeweler that he bought my ring from (a small brooklyn shop) just posted an online coupon for 20% off non-custom items (which would have included my ring). i asked the jeweler to credit us the 20% b/c we'll be getting our bands from him and he just bought the ring last week or so. the jeweler said we can't apply the discount retroactively. i have to send the ring back to be resized; should i just return the ring and buy it in a couple of weeks under a friend's name with the discount? it'd save him like $550! my boss says i should just let it go because this is the ring he proposed to me with. i want to tell my fiance (he's out of town), but not if it'll just make him feel slighted. thoughts?



Reply

Thread

Link

Aw, yeah I totally get what you're saying- wedding jewelry is stupid expensive!- but I think I agree with your boss. I have a super simple band that I hurriedly got for like $70 on Overstock, and thought maybe I'd upgrade later it to something with diamonds to better match my engagement ring. But the more I think about it, the more special this simple little band is- it's like a totem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would let it go unless he really needs the money tbh, but I'm lazy and having to return it and then have your friend order it and all that would just not be worth the hassle to me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i wish i never saw the stupid coupon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was it catbird????



im not a jewelry person at all, but if i had to have an engagement ring, it'd be one of their vintage ones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know your fiancé better then us.



As a single person, I say return it. But if yall are sentimental I'd just keep it.



Also, congrats! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What if you return it, and then someone else buys it tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if its the same ring it doesn't make a difference imo return it and save the money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats on your engagement! Are you able to order your wedding bands now, even if you aren't getting married for a while? If so, maybe use the coupon for those, that way it's not going to waste and you're getting 20% off of something you need to buy anyway at some point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let it go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thomas' tone & body language just screams "expect a divorce in one year" Reply

Thread

Link

Well they'll probably both cheat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're prob both cheating on the other at the moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wonder who's gonna follow him on their honeymoon this time. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been meaning to ask you this- who is in your icon? She is beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my gosh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao, brutal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





They're a damn mess.



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:31 pm (UTC) They're a damn mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I love how messy she is tbh. I feel like they were really trying to make her happen for awhile but I can't remember the last movie she was in. Reply

Thread

Link

lol they're sf messy. I give them until the baby turns 1, max. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm sure they'll make each other very happy Reply

Thread

Link