Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Elope
Amanda Seyfried Is Married! Pregnant Actress Secretly Elopes With Thomas Sadoski https://t.co/mtQ3v4vWDf— E! News (@enews) March 17, 2017
- Pregnant Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski got married in a secret ceremony on March 12th
- Sadoski announced they got married while on The Late Late Show with James Corden
- They wrote their on vows and Seyfried's dog Finn was in attendance
- Seyfried and Thomas met on the set of their off-broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015
source 1/2
"No white, no ivory, I have a child. The jig is up."
Congratulations!
why would you get married on public television like that
They're a damn mess.
