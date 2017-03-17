Moonlight 7

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Elope



- Pregnant Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski got married in a secret ceremony on March 12th
- Sadoski announced they got married while on The Late Late Show with James Corden
- They wrote their on vows and Seyfried's dog Finn was in attendance
- Seyfried and Thomas met on the set of their off-broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015



