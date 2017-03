oh, i sorta-ish-almost like mura masa and im into charli so...cool?





edit: listened to it, its a solid "okay"



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:23 pm (UTC)

I love Mura Masa but I'm not feeling this. lol she really was inspired by PC music. Reply

love mura masa, but idk about this. i mean, the verses are good Reply

i'm still shook from charli's mixtape, like how is every single song a bop? who does that? the pop music drought is officially over! Reply

I was just about to post this. Roll with me?? What kinda blessing from gay heaven



And the pop drought ended with Glory sis



Edited at 2017-03-17 01:37 pm (UTC)

#glory initiated the end of the pop drought but N1A cemented ha! the good abra sis came all the way thru w that coked out verse on #drugs, i'm still screaming, but #blameitonu, #babygirl, #dreamer like who gave this binch the right? Reply

I love Roll With Me so much. Cutest song on the mix tape imo! Reply

Yes! Love No 1 Angel! Reply

For real!!! Charli really delivered with this mixtape like she did with Heartbreaks and Earthquakes. Bless her so much. There's not a single song on the N1A I find myself skipping. Roll With Me, Dreamer, Blame It On You, White Roses, Babygirl and Lipgloss are my faves. Reply

Charli really is the gift that keeps on giving. I like so much of her music. She really should be bigger. Reply

Jesus so much music sounds so similar these days Reply

